Germans detain 1 over fatal ramming

BERLIN -- A 40-year-old Tunisian man has been detained as a possible accomplice of Anis Amri, the man who carried out the truck attack on a Berlin Christmas market that killed 12 people, German officials said Wednesday.

The Tunisian was being held in Berlin, news agencies reported, after a search of a home and offices associated with the man, whose name was not released. Information about him was found in the cellphone of Amri, a 24-year-old Tunisian who was killed Friday during a shootout with police officers outside Milan.

The development on Wednesday was announced by the office of Peter Frank, the public prosecutor general based in Karlsruhe.

"The investigations indicate that he could have been involved in the attack," Frank's office said in a statement, adding that officials expected to know by today whether they have grounds to press criminal charges. "To what extent suspicions about the arrested person will be firmed up remains to be seen, after further investigation."

The Islamic State claimed responsibility for the Dec. 19 attack and released a video that Amri had recorded, in which he pledged his allegiance to the group's leader.

But it is not certain that Amri had accomplices, nor do authorities know how he made his way back to Italy, where he lived from 2011-15.

Italian and French officials have said Amri likely traveled Dec. 22 by train from Lyon, France, transferring trains at the town of Chambery, near the border with Italy, before making his way to Turin and then Milan. From Milan, he went to the northern suburb of Sesto San Giovanni, where two police officers on a routine patrol stopped him early Friday and asked for identification. Amri opened fire and was fatally shot.

How Amri reached Lyon from Berlin remains unclear, but Agence France-Presse, citing unidentified Dutch officials, reported Wednesday that he took a bus from Amsterdam or the Dutch city of Nijmegen to Lyon on Dec. 21, two days after the attack. There is no direct bus service to Lyon from Amsterdam or Nijmegen; travelers have to changes buses in Brussels; Dusseldorf, Germany; Frankfurt; or Paris.

Wim de Bruin, a spokesman for the Dutch national prosecutor's office, said the police were following up on reports from people who thought they might have seen Amri. "We have to investigate the reports because we would like to reconstruct the route he took in the Netherlands to get from Germany to France," he said.

Amri is said to have careened into a Christmas market at the Kaiser Wilhelm Memorial Church in Berlin on Dec. 19. Police initially detained a Pakistani man who was found to have no connection to the truck and the assault. The error gave Amri almost 20 hours to flee, before investigators scouring the truck's cab found a migration document.

Amri, who had a history of petty crime and used several aliases in his travels around Europe, applied for asylum in Germany in April. His application was rejected in June, and he was ordered deported, but he managed to slip through the cracks.

Amri was detained for two days in the southern German town of Friedrichshafen on July 30, after he tried to take a bus to Zurich and police noticed he was under deportation order. But an office for registering foreigners in the northwestern town of Kleve, which was responsible for the order, said it did not have the papers from Tunisia necessary to carry out the deportation. Amri was ordered released.

Information for this article was contributed by Martin de Bourmont, Benoit Morenn, Franziska Reymann and Christopher F. Schuetze of The New York Times.

A Section on 12/29/2016