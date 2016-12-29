Give any New Year’s celebration a lift with these souffles

New Year’s Eve dinners seem, to me, to offer contradictory challenges. Many people want the meal to be extra sophisticated, featuring foods you’d accompany with Champagne. After all, we want to ring in the new year with real style. Yet, right now we’re also thinking seriously about our resolutions for the year ahead, and many people want to see in 2017 with healthier foods.

As someone who enjoys fine dining while also trying to eat more mindfully, I’m happy to tell you that it’s possible to achieve both goals at the same time.

So many ingredients have an air of luxury while also being good for you: salmon and other seafood, skinless poultry, lean cuts of meat, nutty-tasting whole grains, all kinds of vegetables and fruits. Prepare them in ways that maximize their flavor while limiting the fat and sugar you add, and you can have a special meal that that’s also a healthy one.

That’s true even for dessert. As a perfect example, I’d like to share one of my favorite recipes for a final sweet course that’s incredibly luxurious and also remarkably low in calories and fat. And you can say it all in just one word: souffle.

Souffles strike most people as a pinnacle of special-occasion dining. Served hot from the oven, they look like edible magic tricks: impossibly risen high above the rims of their dishes, light and airy and full of flavor.

Many dessert souffles, of course, can defy the definition of “healthy,” being rich with egg yolks or chocolate and embellished with rich custard sauce or whipped cream. But remember that the airiness of souffles comes from beaten egg whites, which themselves are virtually fat-free, and there are other ways to enrich and sweeten the mixture.

The following souffle recipe features the exotic, tropical flavors of passion fruit and fresh banana. (You can find passion-fruit pulp frozen in many well-stocked supermarkets, or even buy it online with overnight shipping.)

The souffle itself is so luscious and flavorful that it doesn’t even need added embellishments. The results: 140 calories per serving, with only about 25 percent of them from fat. And if you want to make the souffles extra special without being too overindulgent, you could also gently fold 1 ounce semisweet chocolate chips into the mixture before putting it into the ramekins; it’s a treat that won’t make the dessert too indulgent, adding only about 18 calories per serving.

Better still, a souffle is the perfect dessert to enjoy with a glass of sparkling wine. So please join me in toasting a wonderful year ahead.

BANANA-PASSION FRUIT SOUFFLES

Serves 8

Fruit base:

2 tablespoons unsalted butter

2 tablespoon plus 2 teaspoons dark brown sugar

2 tablespoons granulated sugar

4 ounces very ripe peeled banana, chopped into 1/2-inch pieces

1/4 cup frozen, thawed passion-fruit puree

Souffles:

1 tablespoon unsalted butter, at room temperature

4 tablespoons plus 2 teaspoons granulated sugar

6 large cage-free egg whites

Confectioners’ sugar, for dusting

Directions:

First, prepare the fruit base: In a small saucepan, melt the butter over high heat, and cook it until it turns nut brown, watching carefully to make sure it doesn’t burn.

Stir in the brown and granulated sugars, and continue to cook, stirring constantly, until the mixture turns caramel-colored, about 5 minutes. Add the banana, and stir until well coated. Continue cooking for 2 minutes longer.

Remove the pan from the heat, and stir in the passion-fruit puree. Transfer the mixture to a food processor, and pulse until smooth. Transfer to a bowl, and set aside to cool to room temperature.

To prepare the souffles, first heat the oven to 425 degrees. Brush the inside bottom and sides of four individual 4-ounce ramekins with the room-temperature butter. Evenly sprinkle 1/2 teaspoon of the sugar over the butter inside a ramekin; repeat the process with the remaining ramekins.

Put the egg whites in a clean bowl. Beat with a hand mixer at medium-high speed while slowly sprinkling in the remaining 4 tablespoons sugar. Continue beating until the egg whites form moderately stiff peaks that barely stand up straight when the beaters are lifted out.

With a rubber spatula, gently fold half of the beaten egg whites into the cooled banana mixture. Then fold in the rest of the egg whites until just a few streaks of white remain. Spoon the souffle mixture evenly among the prepared ramekins, mounding it above their rims.

Place the ramekins on a baking sheet, and bake in the center of the preheated oven until the souffles have nicely risen and their tops are golden brown, 7 to 10 minutes.

Carefully transfer the ramekins to individual serving plates. Serve immediately, dusted with confectioners’ sugar.