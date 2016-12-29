DEAR READERS: Saving money is always smart, but when it comes to buying a bra, saving money should not be the priority. Invest in a bra that fits well, supports, shapes and will last. It's important.

Here are some hints to consider when buying a bra:

• The band size is the chief consideration. It should feel snug but not constricting.

• "Back fat" is a signal that the bra is too loose, not too tight, and the band is riding up.

• An underwire bra should not be uncomfortable. If it is, you're in the wrong size.

See a professional at the department store or specialty shop to get a proper fit, and purchase at least two, if not three, bras for everyday use. Wear a bra once, then let it breathe. Wash by hand with detergent specifically designed for intimates or launder in the machine, fasteners fastened, inside a mesh bag. Lay flat to dry, and store flat in the drawer.

Did you know that the average American woman's bra size is 36DD, up from a 36C five years ago?

-- Heloise

DEAR HELOISE: Why do cans have ridges? Food can get stuck in the ridges, but the ridges strengthen the can and make it less likely to collapse. Storing cans by stacking is an efficient use of space.

Tired of the mess left behind? Use a stiff rubber scraper to release food off the can.

-- I'm an Engineer in Monroe, La.

DEAR HELOISE: I use makeup-removal towelettes almost every day. What a shame to throw them away after you are done.

I rinse them, then put them in the laundry. They come out beautifully clean, and I can now use them for a multitude of things:

I layer several of them, spritz a little furniture polish on them and use for dusting, then discard. I polish silver, remove nail polish, apply shoe polish and clean the leaves of houseplants.

The list is endless, and they are so sturdy. I have even attached several layers to my disposable-pad mop and gone over tile and wood floors for a quick dusting.

-- Annelies in California

DEAR READER: This is a good recycling hint; one major manufacturer doesn't recommend laundering and reusing the wipes because they may not hold up well, but if they do, there is no harm in reusing them.

Style on 12/29/2016