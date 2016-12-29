HIGH SCHOOL BASKETBALL ROUNDUPS

BOYS

NEOSHO HOLIDAY CLASSIC

MAUMELLE 70,

DEKANEY (TEXAS) 68

Tremont Robinson hit two free throws with 0.9 seconds remaining to lift the Hornets (9-2) over nationally-ranked Dekaney High School of Spring, Texas, in the quarterfinals of the Neosho (Mo.) Holiday Classic.

Trailing 68-65, Maumelle’s Patrick Green hit a three-pointer with nine seconds left. Dekaney threw the ball out of bounds on its next possession, giving the Hornets the ball with 3.4 seconds left.

Robinson, a 6-2 senior, took the inbound pass and drew a foul before the buzzer sounded. Officials put 0.9 seconds back on the clock. Robinson finished with 25 points on 10-of-18 shooting. He also had 8 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals.

Green finished with 11 points and Ibrahim Ali added 10 points and 6 rebounds.

Dekaney (13-3) came into the game ranked No. 35 in the nation by USA Today.

WICHITA LIFE PREP 95,

NORTH LITTLE ROCK 85

Senior guard Curtis Hollis scored 27 points and Life Prep (12-4) built as much as a 26-point lead midway through the third quarter before holding off the Charging Wildcats (8-4) in the quarterfinals.

B.J. Walker led North Little Rock with 20 points, hitting 5 of 9 three-point attempts. Collin Moore added 18 points and and 12 rebounds. Senior guard Delon Dobbins scored 17 and senior guard Jarvis Ricks added 13.

WEST MEMPHIS 89,

ST. JOE LAFAYETTE (MO.) 86, OT

Behind 32 points and eight rebounds from junior Sidney Stinson, the Blue Devils (10-0) posted a victory over the Irish (3-3) in a second-round game. D a m o r i o u s H u d s o n h i t t w o three-pointers in overtime and finished with 15 points.

Freshman Chris Moore added 15 points and 12 rebounds for West Memphis while Kelsey Hubbard tossed in 13 points and five assists.

MORRILTON 57,

McDONALD COUNTY (Mo.) 34

Sophomore guard Xavier Wright scored 14 points in leading the Devil Dogs (5-6) over the Mustangs (0-8) in a consolation game.

Junior guard Laken Dillard added 13 points and junior guard Donald Jones put in 12 for Morrilton.

VAN BUREN 62,

EAST NEWTON (MO.) 43

Junior guard Jordan West scored 17 points and the Pointers (5-5) sprinted out to a 25-9 lead after one quarter on their way to a consolation-round victory. Sophomore guard Pressley Kendrix hit four three-pointers and finished with 16 points while senior forward Beau Beckner added 15 points for Van Buren, which led 39-15 at the half.

NEOSHO (MO.) 74,

CEDAR RIDGE 43

Senior guard Connor Johnson scored 19 points as the Wildcats (7-2) rolled to a victory over the Timberwolves in a consolation game.

Ethan Ballard led Cedar Ridge with 14 points while sophomore teammate Carson Boyett put in 11.

COKE CLASSIC

EL DORADO 80,

BRYANT 78, 2OT

Arkansas signee Daniel Gafford scored 22 points, grabbed 21 rebounds and blocked 10 shots as the Wildcats (10-1) outlasted the Hornets (9-2) in the opening round of the Coke Classic at Arkansas-Fort Smith.

Guard Czar Perry led El Dorado in scoring with 28 points while grabbing 10 rebounds and making 6 assists.

FORT SMITH NORTHSIDE 95, CHARLESTON 63

Isaiah Joe scored 32 points and the Grizzlies ran away from the Tigers in the last quarter for a first-round victory. Tevin Brewer added 26 points for Northside which plays El Dorado in today’s semifinals.

GOLDFISH CLASSIC

ENGLAND 74, CARLISLE 45

B.J. Thompson led the Lions (6-2) with 27 points in a victory over the Bison in the semifinals of the Goldfish Classic in Lonoke.

Brayden Brazeal added 11 and Demarcus Houston 10 for England. Devin Kendrick led Carlisle with 20 points.

WHATABURGER CLASSIC

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 81, AMARILLO TASCOSA 53

C.J. White paced the Patriots (8-2) with 20 points and five assists in a victory over the Rebels (9-2) in the Whataburger Classic in Fort Worth.

Javon Franklin added 14 points, 8 rebounds, 4 assists, 2 steals and 3 blocked shots. Arkansas signee Khalil Garland scored 14 points and Ethan Henderson had 9 points and 5 rebounds.

NXT LVL HOOPFEST

HOPKINSVILLE (KY.) 60,

BAPTIST PREP 48

Despite 21 points from sophomore guard Issac McBride, the Eagles (9-3) dropped a consolation-round game to Hopkinsville, Ky, in Nashville, Tenn.

Dylan Hogan added 11 for Baptist Prep.

KAMERON HALE INV.

SEARCY 62, PRESCOTT 60

Junior guard Milik Branch’s steal and layup in the final 10 seconds allowed the Lions (6-6) to edge the Curley Wolves (2-5) at Lake Hamilton High School. Senior Kaleb Ramey led Searcy with 21 points while junior teammate Joe-Todd Smith scored 10.

BILL FRYE CLASSIC

LAMAR 63, HACKETT 31

Senior center Porter Anderson’s 18 points and 13 rebounds helped the Warriors (9-2) whip the Hornets in a first-round game in Mansfield.

Senior guard Zedrick Lee added 15 points for Lamar.

SPA CITY CLASSIC

BENTON 70, ARKADELPHIA 31

Junior guard Jai Peters led the Panthers (10-3) with 20 points in a victory over the Badgers in a semifinal game at the Bank of the Ozarks Arena in Hot Springs.

Benton, which will play Mills in tonight’s finals, also picked up 15 points from senior Westin Riddick and 12 from senior Shaheed Halk.

ARKANSAS BAIL BONDS

MOUNTAIN HOME 53,

FARMINGTON 43

Luke Kruse led the Bombers (3-7) with 14 points in a semifinal victory over the Cardinals (8-3).

Mountain Home, which led 25-12 at the half, will play Southside Batesville in tonight’s finals.

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 58, MARIANNA 37

Sophomore Will Sitkowski led the Southerners (11-1) with 15 points in a semifinal victory over the Trojans in Mountain Home.

BRINKLEY 69, HAMBURG 59

Junior guard Cameron Tucker led the Tigers with 18 points in a consolation-round victory over the Lions.

PARAGOULD 57,

HIGHLAND 21

Junior Caden Loyd was good for 17 points as the Rams defeated the Rebels in the consolation round.

Senior Preston Gurley led Highland with 12 points.

GIRLS

NAPLES HOLIDAY SHOOTOUT

CAC 73,

FORT MYERS (FLA.) 58

Junior Christyn Williams scored 39 points, had 9 rebounds, handed out 3 assists and made 4 steals as the Lady Mustangs (11-1) defeated the Green Wave (10-1) in the opening round of the Naples Holiday Shootout in Naples, Fla. Jenna Davis added 23 points for CAC.

SANDRA MEADOWS CLASSIC

CONWAY 79,

DUNCANVILLE JV (TEXAS) 31

Senior guard Savannah Lowe scored 9 of her 16 points in the first quarter as the Lady Wampus Cats (9-2) burned Duncanville’s junior varsity team in a first-round game in Duncanville, Texas. Fut’ra Banks added 14 points and Maggie Evans 9 for Conway.

FAYETTEVILLE 67,

PLANO (TEXAS) 52

Freshman Sasha Goforth tossed in 15 points in leading the Lady Bulldogs (9-2) over the Lady Wildcats (12-6) in a first-round game.

Senior Ashley Breathitt added 12 points and junior Jasmine Franklin 11 for Fayetteville.

ARKANSAS BAIL BONDS

PARAGOULD 47,

MOUNTAIN HOME 41, OT

Sophomore Zoey Beasley scored 16 points as the Lady Rams outlasted the host Lady Bombers in overtime of a semifinal game.

WATSON CHAPEL 52,

GREENWOOD 36

Senior Peyton Martin scored 15 points as the Lady Wildcats (11-2) defeated the Lady Bulldogs (8-6) and advanced to tonight’s championship game.

Jerica Bell and Timesha Cole each added 14 points for Watson Chapel. Sophomore guard Kyiah Julian led Greenwood with 15 points.

FARMINGTON 64,

HIGHLAND 35

Senior forward Kaylee Brown put in 15 points as the Lady Cardinals (9-3) secured a consolation-round victory over the Lady Rebels (4-7).

SOUTHSIDE BATESVILLE 53, MORRILTON 37

Led by 20 points from freshman Reese Gardner, the Lady Southerners (5-7) posted a victory over the Lady Devil Dogs (6-9) in a consolation game.

Senior Kessie Jenkins added 18 for Southside, which held a 28-21 lead at the half.

Caitlyn Williams, Tamia Templeton and Quanyea Hilton all scored eight points for Morrilton.

HOOPS FOR HUNGER

LITTLE ROCK PARKVIEW 68, MABANK (TEXAS), 56

Senior point guard Morgan Brady and senior forward Sydni Williams shared top scoring honors with 18 points each as the Lady Patriots (7-2) topped the Lady Panthers (1-7).

Junior Kania Lasker added 15 points for Parkview.

GOLDFISH CLASSIC

ENGLAND 48,

DES ARC 36

Sophomore guard Tatayana Penister was good for 29 points as the Lady Lions (8-7) turned back the Lady Eagles (7-3) in a consolation-round victory in Lonoke.

Senior Shavonta Blanks added 10 points for England, which led 25-14 at the half. Abby Corr scored nine to lead Des Arc.

HEBER SPRINGS CLASSIC

MOUNTAIN VIEW 55,

MAYFLOWER 49

Junior post player Cheyenne Shelton led the Lady Yellowjackets (10-2) with 17 points and 11 rebounds in a victory over the Lady Eagles (5-5) in the Heber Springs Holiday Classic.

Sophomore Kaley Shipman added 16 points and senior Keleanna Johnson 14 for Mountain View.

STAR CITY 68,

HEBER SPRINGS 35

Senior Sara-Jane Linsy led the Lady Bulldogs (12-2) with 27 points in a victory over the host Lady Panthers.

Amira Ford added 13 points and Larena Walker nine for Star City, which jumped out to a 44-14 halftime advantage.

BEEBE HOLIDAY CLASSIC

LITTLE ROCK CHRISTIAN 58, SEARCY 36

Sophomore guard Reagan Bradley scored 20 points in leading the Lady Warriors (9-3) over the Lady Lions (4-8) in a first-round game.

Junior guard Emma Kelley added 15 points for Little Rock Christian.

COMMERCIAL BANK CLASSIC

DREW CENTRAL 57,

LAKE VILLAGE 29

Ahnya Ridgell led the Lady Pirates (9-4) with 18 points in a first-round victory over the Lady Beavers.