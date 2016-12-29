Happy birthday. You'll be busy in the first part of this solar return -- no letting up in the second quarter!

ARIES (March 21-April 19): In a way, you're selling something -- an idea, product or your vision of the future. Your ideal "customer" will already be a little interested in what you're presenting before you even get there.

TAURUS (April 20-May 20): The forefathers of the structures of society are often taken for granted by those too young or ignorant to understand the sacrifices made by those who have come before.

GEMINI (May 21-June 21): Recipe for the day: Reach your hand out and say hello. It's the start of something beautiful. Next, mention what you want.

CANCER (June 22-July 22): Don't assume that all are as moral as you. Guard your place in a deal. Get your name on record and everything down on paper. You can be a nice person and still stand up for yourself.

LEO (July 23-Aug. 22): You have a lot to give, but will they really appreciate it if they get it all at once? What about if you built a sense of scarcity around what you're offering? Use human nature to your advantage.

VIRGO (Aug. 23-Sept. 22): Your energetic investments will pay off nicely. As for your financial ones, consider putting your energy there first. Money usually represents past energy expenditures, which can be a little too removed to fully feel.

LIBRA (Sept. 23-Oct. 23): You'll influence others, but more importantly, you'll comply with self-directions. To follow your own instructions is no small deal. In fact, it's the magic ticket and the key to getting what you want.

SCORPIO (Oct. 24-Nov. 21): Like a computer programmer, it's on you to fix a bug in your life. Procrastination leads to guilt, which leads to more procrastination. It's exhausting.

SAGITTARIUS (Nov. 22-Dec. 21): You're better today than you were yesterday. If you can continue to say this every day, the improvement you are wishing for will come together early next year.

CAPRICORN (Dec. 22-Jan. 19): Follow your opportunities, not your passion. Yes, the two will converge at some point, but not yet. Your opportunities will take you somewhere, while your passion will leave you alone in a room.

AQUARIUS (Jan. 20-Feb. 18): If you don't exactly love the plan your friends are coming up with, make your own. You want to add to the good times, but you won't be able to unless your heart is in it.

PISCES (Feb. 19-March 20): You are used to seeing a certain person as very powerful. You may be surprised by how vulnerable this person is. Lead with your natural empathy and you'll get to the truth of the matter.

Weekend on 12/29/2016