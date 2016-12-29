• Brianne Griffith, 15, was badly hurt when a 1,500-pound boulder rolled onto her right ankle as she played at her grandparents' home in White, Ga., requiring the strength of a half-dozen people and a pulley system to free her, rescue workers said.

• Leon Humphrey, mayor of Carter County, Tenn., said Glenda DeLawder, an animal lover who died in November, bequeathed $1.2 million to help care for the county's dogs and cats, with $540,000 set to expand the county animal shelter.

• Zack Sowder and Brent Shishido, both 18, and Jacob Sowder, 16, all of Orange County, Calif., used a cellphone to call rescuers and were found calmly perched on the hull of their 22-foot boat that capsized about 2½ miles off the Florida Keys, authorities said.

• Julian Sanchez, 33, mayor of Beaucaire, France, said the City Council voted to rename a street in an industrial part of town that loops past several vacant lots "rue de Brexit" to pay homage to Britain's vote to leave the European Union as a "sovereign people's decision."

• Dennis Meers of St. Joseph, Kan., pleaded no contest to aggravated child endangerment after prosecutors said his 8-year-old granddaughter was killed in a crash as she drove him home from church in November 2015.

• Allen Cummings, chief of police in Pennsville Township, N.J., said officers are on the lookout for a man carrying a gas can who pulled a knife and demanded $2 worth of gasoline at a service station but fled when the attendant refused.

• Jacqueline Sauvage, 69, was pardoned by French President Francois Hollande and released from her prison term for fatally shooting her husband in 2012 in a case that drew public attention to domestic-abuse concerns when she testified she had been regularly beaten by her spouse for 47 years

• Rhonda King of Grant, Ala., said she first was told, "Well, your birds arrived, but they're not alive," but later got an apology from U.S. Postal Service officials after a package that was supposed to contain six live canaries was delivered in a box marked with tire tracks with the birds crushed and dead.

• Kris Sell, a police lieutenant in Juneau, Alaska, said she hopes that a yearlong "kindness campaign" being kicked off with public potluck dinners on New Year's Eve and New Year's Day will foster better relations between police and residents and encourage people to commit daily acts of kindness in 2017.

A Section on 12/29/2016