Jackson's 34 paces Arkansas in blowout

FAYETTEVILLE --Houston Baptist couldn't contain Jessica Jackson, much less the rest of the Razorbacks.

Jackson scored 20 of her 34 points before halftime to lead the Razorbacks to a 101-40 victory over Houston Baptist on Wednesday at Walton Arena. Jackson, who added a game-high 10 rebounds, so thoroughly dominated that she had 32 points when Houston Baptist called a timeout while trailing 73-29 with 5:44 left in the third quarter.

Arkansas (11-2) improved to 8-1 at home after beating a Southland Conference team for the third time this season. Competition for Arkansas will greatly increase in SEC play, starting with Sunday's game at Ole Miss. The Rebels (11-2) are 10-0 at home, including an 83-67 victory last week over then-No. 25 Oregon.

Keiryn Swenson added 23 points for Arkansas, which surpassed its previous season-high for scoring in a 92-46 victory over Louisiana-Monroe.

Taylor Kollmorgen scored 11 for Houston Baptist (2-8), which started three freshmen and was predicted to finish eighth in the Southland.

After losing 70-60 to Oral Roberts at home Dec. 21, Arkansas dominated Houston Baptist from the outset. The Razorbacks led by 30 points at halftime, 54-24, when Arkansas' Sydney Stout beat the buzzer with a three-pointer from the wing.

Jackson scored the first seven points then assisted on two other baskets for an 11-5 lead. Jackson then got in on the action from long range for the Razorbacks, making a three-pointer with 8:40 left in the second quarter to make it 31-15.

The Razorbacks made five three-pointers in the first half.

Jackson had 20 points, one more than Houston Baptist, when she went to the bench for a rest with 2:53 left in the first half. She continued her hot shooting in the third quarter and hit her third and final three-pointer to prompt the Houston Baptist timeout with the Huskies trailing 73-29.

Sports on 12/29/2016