KeVaughn Allen scores 21 in Florida win over Hogs

— Little Rock native KeVaughn Allen brushed off boos from Arkansas fans in his return to his home state, equaling his season-high 21 points to lead Florida to an 81-72 win over the Razorbacks on Thursday.

Allen scored 15 of his points in the first half as the Gators (10-3, 1-0) built a nine-point halftime lead to take control en route to winning the SEC opener for both teams. Arkansas cut the lead to three early in the second half, but Florida quickly reasserted itself and rebuffed any comeback attempts, thanks in large part to a pair of timely Allen 3-pointers.

The Razorbacks had their eight-game losing streak snapped and opened SEC play with a loss for the fourth time in five years.

Allen knocked down five 3-pointers, the last of which extended Florida’s lead to 70-58 with six minutes left and prompted pockets of the crowd of 16,035 to head for the exits. The Gators led by as much as 16 down the stretch.

Junior Daryl Macon was the lone bright spot for Arkansas, scoring a game-high 22 points. He hit 7 of 10 shots, including 3 of 5 from 3-point range, to lead the Razorbacks in scoring for the fourth straight game. The rest of the Razorbacks shot just 35.3 percent.

Arkansas (11-2, 0-1) fell behind thanks to another poor first half on the offensive end. The Razorbacks shot just 37.9 percent from the floor and turned the ball over 10 times as they dug themselves a hole they couldn’t get out of.

Florida led by one midway through the first half, but used a 16-7 run to stretch its lead to 41-31.

Allen’s shotmaking and Florida’s ability to crash the offensive glass were a problematic combination for Arkansas. The Gators turned 12 offensive rebounds into 18 second-chance points, scoring with enough frequency to prevent Arkansas from getting out in transition. The Hogs managed just seven fast-break points, in part because of Florida’s work on the offensive glass and in part because the Gators had just nine turnovers.