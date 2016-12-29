Late three-pointer wins it for Oregon

EUGENE, Ore. -- Dillon Brooks hit a three-pointer with 0.8 seconds left to give No. 21 Oregon an 89-87 victory over No. 2 UCLA on Wednesday night in the Pac-12 opener for both teams.

Brooks, who finished with 23 points and nine rebounds, grabbed Bryce Alford's missed free throw with 8.9 seconds to go, dribbled to the right wing and pulled up for the game-winning shot.

Payton Pritchard added 15 points and nine assists for the Ducks (12-2, 1-0), who won their 10th consecutive game and pushed the nation's second-longest home winning streak to 34 games. Pritchard's three-pointer pulled Oregon within one with 12.9 seconds left.

Thomas Welch had 20 points and 10 rebounds for the Bruins (13-1, 0-1), and Alford had 20 points. Lonzo Ball added 14 points and TJ Leaf had 13.

The Bruins used a 15-0 run midway through the second half to take a 72-65 lead. UCLA was up by eight with four minutes to play before Pritchard sparked Oregon's final rally with seven points.

Oregon beat the Bruins at their own game in the first half, pushing a 100-point pace with 11 assists on its first 14 field goals and shooting 7 of 14 from three-point range.

The Ducks also held Leaf, UCLA's leading scorer, without a shot for the first 11 ½ minutes. A 16-5 run had Oregon up by 12 late in the half before UCLA closed with a 10-3 burst to trail at the break for only the second time this season.

In other games Wednesday involving Top 25 teams, Josh Hart scored 25 points and Jalen Brunson added 13 as No. 1 Villanova barely held off visiting DePaul, 68-65, the Wildcats’ 19th consecutive victory. The Wildcats (13-0, 1-0 Big East) looked rather pedestrian playing for the first time in a week. But thanks to Hart, considered among the favorites for national player of the year, they survived. Hart scored 10 points in the final 3:06, including a dagger three-pointer from the top of the key with 9.5 seconds left that gave Villanova a 66-62 lead. Tre’Darius McCallum had 19 points for the Blue Demons (7-7, 0-1). ... Devon Hall scored 10 points and Kyle Guy added a key jumper with 2:02 remaining as No. 12 Virginia withstood a late rally to upset No. 6 Louisville 61-53 on Wednesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both schools. The Cavaliers (11-1, 1-0) seemed headed to a lopsided victory over Louisville before the Cardinals rallied from a 21-point second-half deficit to get within 57-48 with 3:51 left. Guy’s basket regained momentum for Virginia, which got two free throws from Mamadi Diakite with 28 seconds left to seal its fourth consecutive victory overall and fourth in five games against Louisville (11-2, 0-1).… Justin Jackson scored 28 points to lead No. 9 North Carolina to a 102-74 victory over Monmouth. Kennedy Meeks added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Isaiah Hicks finished with 15 points to help the Tar Heels (12-2) win their second in a row. ... Freshman guard Carsen Edwards scored 19 points and Dakota Mathias added 17 for No. 15 Purdue in a 89-67 victory over Iowa in West Lafayette, Ind. It was the seventh consecutive victory for the Boilermakers (12-2, 1-0), who also got 16 points from Isaac Haas, 15 from Vince Edwards and 11 points and 10 rebounds from Caleb Swanigan.... Glynn Watson Jr. scored 26 points and Tai Webster had 21 to lead Nebraska to an 87-83 upset of No. 16 Indiana. The Cornhuskers (7-6, 1-0) snapped Indiana’s 26-game home winning streak by finishing with their highest point total of the season in the Big Ten opener for both. Indiana’s last loss at Assembly Hall was to Michigan State on March 7, 2015. Robert Johnson finished with 19 points and Thomas Bryant had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (10-3, 0-1). … Trevon Bluiett scored 22 points and No. 17 Xavier took control at the outset in the Big East opener for a 82-56 victory over visiting Providence. Xavier (11-2, 1-0) surged ahead by as many as 30 points, with Bluiett leading the way. Isaiah Jackson had 17 points for the Friars (10-4, 0-1) in their most lopsided loss of the season. … Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 23 points apiece as No. 20 Florida State opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 88-72 victory over Wake Forest. Florida State trailed most of the game and was down 66-61 before it went on a run of 17 consecutive points over a 4:02 span. Jonathan Isaac added 13 points and CJ Walker had 12 for Florida State (12-1, 1-0), which has won nine in a row for the first time since 2003-04 and is off to its best start since going 16-1 in 1988-89. Keyshawn Woods and Bryant Crawford led the Demon Deacons (9-3, 0-1) with 16 each. … Maurice Watson had 21 points and 10 assists and four other Creighton players scored 10 or more points as the No. 10 Bluejays opened Big East play with a 89-75 victory over Seton Hall. Khyri Thomas and Justin Patton had 17 points apiece, … Gary Clark scored 11 points, including two important free throws with 14.9 seconds left, for No. 23 Cincinnati, in a 56-50 victory over Temple in Philadelphia. Jacob Evans III also scored 11 points for the Bearcats (11-2, 1-0). … V.J. Beachem scored 18 points to help No. 24 Notre Dame close out its nonconference schedule with a 63-55 victory over Saint Peter’s. Steve Vasturia added 11 points for the Irish (11-2), who were outscored in the second half for the fifth consecutive game. The Irish finished 22 points below their average of 85.3, but held the Peacocks to 35.7 percent shooting from the field. Bonzie Colson finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame. Nick Griffin led Saint Peter’s (5-7) with 16 points.

