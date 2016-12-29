Man, 18, charged in death of girl, 1

An 18-year-old man has been charged with committing a terroristic act in the October death of a 19-month-old girl in Eudora.

Arkansas State Police spokesman Liz Chapman said Tristan Taylor was arrested Friday in southeast Arkansas and charged in the Oct. 9 shooting of Truth Turner. The girl died from her injuries four days later.

Chapman wouldn't comment on Taylor's alleged role in the shooting, saying it was a part of an ongoing investigation.

She said more charges could be forthcoming but not necessarily for Taylor. Investigators are looking for at least one other person in the shooting, but Chapman didn't provide a name.

Police were called a house in the 200 block of Mabry Street at 10:50 p.m. on Oct. 9 and found that Truth, Trent Turner, 24, and Viniki Haney, 34, had all suffered gunshot wounds. State police said the shots came from outside the house.

Truth was airlifted to Arkansas Children's Hospital in Little Rock. Turner and Haney were taken to Chicot Memorial Hospital, where they were later discharged.

Taylor was booked into the Ashley County jail after his arrest in Lake Village. His bail was set at $250,000.

