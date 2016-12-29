• Most women in their 40s facing the prospect of singing and dancing on Broadway eight times a week might ask to shorten their high heels just a smidge. Melanie Brown wants hers taller. No wonder they call her Scary Spice. "If you're into high heels, you want them the higher the better," Brown said as she prepares to join the cast of Chicago playing the murderous Roxie Hart. Doesn't it matter that it's a very physical role and that she'll appear for her first song on a ladder 15 feet in the air? Not to Brown. "Why not?" she asks with a throaty laugh. "Why not?" Brown, who since the Spice Girls' chart-topping exploits has become a sought-after TV judge, said she's relishing the chance to play a jail inmate who kills her boyfriend and sings about her newfound celebrity. After years of criticizing others, she finds herself onstage. Brown has been on Broadway before, playing Mimi in Rent in 2005. But this time her task has Bob Fosse-inspired choreography, skimpy outfits and killer songs such as "Me and My Baby." "My 9-year-old said, 'Why did you choose that part? It's such a big part,'" she said. "And I'm like, "Cause it's good to challenge yourself.' And then I'm thinking, 'Why did I choose that one?'"

• Canceled by ABC after four seasons, the new season of Nashville on CMT, which begins Jan. 5, aims to reflect more diversity in both the music and the cast. In recurring roles this season: Jen Richards, a transgender actress who is also a writer and producer, and Grammy-winning banjo player and singer Rhiannon Giddens. Richards, who earned an Emmy nomination for her Web series, Her Story, said word spread quickly within the transgender acting community that Nashville was casting because there are so few television roles available. "I only get called in for trans roles and then I lose those parts to men because they think I look too much like a regular girl to play a trans part," Richards said. The casting of a recurring transgender role on a show set and shot in the South is extremely timely. Last year, Tennessee lawmakers considered a "bathroom bill" that would require public school students to use the restrooms corresponding to the student's gender at birth. Viacom, the parent company of CMT, condemned the bill in Tennessee, which failed to pass. However, lawmakers in North Carolina failed to repeal a law that limits protections for gay, transgender and bisexual people and includes a provision about which bathrooms transgender people can use. Lionsgate, which produces Nashville, pulled production out of North Carolina on another series because of the law. Richards said being the first openly transgender actor on CMT is hugely significant to changing perceptions. "It's going to reach people who might not have known anything about trans folks or ever seen one or met one or gotten to know their stories," Richards said.

