North Little Rock man accused of raping woman, threatening her boyfriend

A North Little Rock man is accused of raping a woman and then threatening her boyfriend with a machete Thursday morning, authorities said.

Hugh Clifford Law, 61, of North Little Rock was arrested at his residence on Marion Street around 5 a.m. after a victim told investigators he had sexually assaulted her, according to a police report.

The victim said she and her boyfriend were staying at Law's residence, and she takes a prescription sleep aide, the report said. After falling asleep, the victim said she woke up without her pants or underwear on and saw Law standing over her, she told police.

She was taken to UAMS Medical Center for further medical attention, authorities said.

When confronted by the victim's boyfriend, Law allegedly grabbed a machete, swung it at him and then chased him while holding the weapon, according to a police report.

Law was taken to the Pulaski County jail, where he was being held without bail Thursday morning. He faces charges of rape and aggravated assault, records show.

A court date is scheduled for later Thursday morning.