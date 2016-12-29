Teen charged in Miami Beach shootout

MIAMI -- A Miami teenager who briefly escaped a police chase across city lines and was caught after trying to hide in an apartment has been accused of triggering a shootout in Miami Beach that had tourists and residents scattering for cover, officials said.

Horace Bernard Butler, 17, was charged Tuesday night with firing into a crowd, possession of a weapon by a minor and resisting arrest without violence. A witness who helped identify Butler and the weapon he used said the teen was the first to fire.

At least three people were taken into custody. All but Butler were released. Police haven't said what caused the shootout between a group standing on the sidewalk and another group crossing Ocean Drive at Fifth Street

Dozens of bullets were fired during the brief outburst early Tuesday on Ocean Drive, during the height of the tourist season. No one was shot.

"There was an argument earlier at the same location, or around there," said Miami Beach police spokesman Ernesto Rodriguez. "That's what we're looking at."

File: Dead teacher, spouse boy abusers

SOUTH ST. PAUL, Minn. -- A Minnesota elementary-school teacher and his husband had sexual contact with eight underage boys, according to a police report after a four-month investigation.

South St. Paul police closed the investigation into teacher Aric Babbitt and his husband, Matthew Deyo, and released the documents this week. The couple was found dead Aug. 25 in an apparent murder-suicide on Lopez Island in Washington.

Neither was charged in relation to the abuse allegations.

The deaths came shortly after a 16-year-old boy and his parents reported an ongoing sexual relationship between the teen and the men.

The 134-page investigative file obtained by the St. Paul Pioneer Press shows seven other boys came forward after the teen's allegations became public and police confiscated photos and videos from the couple's phones, computer and other media devices.

Trucker charged over standoff along I-29

KANSAS CITY, Mo. -- An armed trucker whose hourslong standoff at a Missouri rest stop snarled a freeway's traffic for miles heading into the holiday weekend has been charged with making a terrorist threat with what turned out to be a pellet gun.

Khurshed Haydarov, 25, required a Russian interpreter during a brief court appearance Tuesday. Authorities said he lives in Philadelphia but says he's from Uzbekistan and speaks little English. A judge entered an innocent plea on Haydarov's behalf and scheduled a hearing for Tuesday to decide whether his $100,000 bail can be reduced, online court records show.

Platte County prosecutors charged Haydarov on Saturday with the felony, a day after the disturbance along Interstate 29 north of Kansas City. Witnesses reported that a man was pointing a long gun from the cab of a tractor-trailer parked at a rest stop Friday morning, "tracking" passing freeway vehicles with the weapon's barrel, Platte County sheriff's Detective Nancy Penrod wrote in a probable cause statement.

No shots were fired, but the freeway was closed in both directions near the rest stop. A four-hour standoff ended when authorities breached one of the truck's windows and arrested Haydarov, Penrod wrote.

The gun later was identified as a pellet gun with the orange safety tip removed from its barrel.

Tennessee AG upholds ballot-selfie ban

ASHVILLE, Tenn. -- Tennessee's attorney general said a ban on snapping selfies at the ballot box passed by the state Legislature in 2015 is constitutional.

Attorney General Herbert Slatery, a Republican, issued an opinion that the ban doesn't violate voters' free-speech rights, The Tennessean reported.

The law makes it a misdemeanor punishable by a $50 fine or up to 30 days in jail to shoot images inside a voting booth.

Singer Justin Timberlake sparked debate over the little-known law in October, when he shared a selfie with more than 39 million Instagram followers that showed him casting his ballot at the New Bethel Missionary Baptist Church in Germantown. He said at the time he had no idea it was illegal.

State Rep. G.A. Hardaway, a Memphis Democrat who requested the opinion, is urging the law's repeal.

