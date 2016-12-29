Parks doing their part to get '17 off on right foot

If you're resolving to get more exercise in 2017, an Arkansas state park is an inviting place to start on New Year's Day.

First Day Hikes, part of a nationwide program each Jan. 1, are scheduled on Sunday at nearly two-thirds of the 52 parks in the statewide system. Most all the guided programs are free. You'll want to pack along sweaters, jackets, gloves and caps in case temperatures are too wintry. Also wear sturdy shoes. And take water for the longer itineraries.

The hikes, according to the National Association of State Park Directors, "are led by knowledgeable state park staff and volunteers. The distance and rigor vary from park to park, but all hikes aim to create a fun experience for the whole family."

Petit Jean and Devil's Den parks are offering a menu of four special theme hikes that could keep energetic visitors on the go for much of New Year's Day.

At Petit Jean, outside Morrilton and 65 miles northwest of Little Rock, the action begins at 8:30 a.m. Sunday with the half-mile Bear Cave Hike, "an interesting walk among the giant sandstone boulders and slot canyons" of the area. The quarter-mile Cedar Falls Stroll, at 11:15, "will talk about some of the things that make Petit Jean a special place, as well as enjoy the view of Cedar Falls from the overlook."

Petit Jean's 1:30 p.m. walk is the Rock House Cave Hike to the park's archaeology site. Hikers "will view American Indian rock art" on the quarter-mile tour. Winding up the day will be A Hike Through the Ages, a quarter-mile route to Cedar Falls Overlook. It will "explore highlights of the history of Petit Jean State Park, from the distant past to the present day."

At Devil's Den State Park near West Fork, about 20 miles south of Fayetteville, the activity starts at 10 a.m. Sunday with Hiking Through the Legacy of the CCC. The easy route explores the trails and facilities built during the Great Depression in the 1930s by men of the Civilian Conservation Corps. At 11 comes Discovery on the Lake Trail, another easy hike focused on nature and welcoming dogs on a leash.

At 1 p.m., Devil's Den's Hiking With Nature Sense walk aims "to put your sense of sight, touch, smell and hearing to the test as you explore some of the natural things" found in the park. Wrapping up the park's program at 2:30 is a Devil's Den Guided Hike, with an interpreter explaining "how the caves and crevices were formed, how the park got its name and much more."

Closest of the First Day Hikes to Little Rock, stepping off at 10 a.m. Sunday, is an ascent of the West Summit Trail at Pinnacle Mountain State Park. A park interpreter will lead the hike "for a wonderful panoramic view at the summit, which is definitely worth the strenuous climb of 700 feet." Hot chocolate will reward climbers after the descent.

Energetic exercisers can get a head start on 2017 fitness Saturday at Cossatot River State Park-Natural Area on U.S. 278 in Wickes, about 120 miles southwest of Little Rock. A park interpreter will lead a four-hour First Day Night Hike program starting at 9 p.m. on New Year's Eve.

The park asserts that "this moderate 5.5-mile night hike is a great way to start your resolutions and inspire your mind as you take in the magnificence of nature at night. Dress for the weather, wear sturdy shoes and take water and any snacks you may want. Afterward we will have a marshmallow roast and hot cocoa to bring in the New Year."

The park will repeat Cossatot River's First Day Night Hike at the same time Sunday. It's free, but it's necessary to make reservations today or Friday by calling (870) 385-2201.

For more information on First Day Hikes, visit arkansasstateparks.com/events.

Weekend on 12/29/2016