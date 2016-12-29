Gunman wounds food-truck worker

A food-truck worker was shot and injured as he and others were closing up for the night Tuesday in southwest Little Rock, according to police.

The Little Rock Police Department responded about 10:20 p.m. to a report of an attempted robbery at 7521 Geyer Springs Road, where Samantha Taqueria II had set up in a parking lot to serve customers.

According to a report, two witnesses said they were cleaning with the victim, Primitivo Bautista, 38, of Little Rock, inside the taco truck when two people entered the vehicle.

At least one of the robbers pointed a small black gun with an extended magazine at the workers while demanding money, police said.

The food-truck employees told the robbers that they did not have any money inside the truck and had placed the cash inside the nearby Dulceria Clarissa store, the report states.

Citing a language barrier, one of the workers said he had a hard time explaining to the robbers that he would need to get the keys to the locked building, the report said.

The worker said that when he started walking, another worker sitting in a vehicle in the parking lot put the vehicle into reverse. That prompted at least one of the robbers to say, "They are going to call the cops," the report said.

Police say both robbers ran toward an apartment building behind a gas station across the street while shooting the gun about three or four times. One bullet struck Bautista in the chest, the report states.

Bautista was taken to CHI St. Vincent Infirmary in Little Rock, according to police.

The extent of his injuries was not immediately clear Wednesday morning, though a responding officer noted that the victim was unable to provide a statement "due to the severity of his injury."

One robber was described as black and in his mid-20s and between 6 feet and 6 feet 6 inches tall with a thin build. He was wearing a black or dark brown shirt, dark pants and white tennis shoes, authorities said.

The other robber also was described as black. He was in his early 20s and between 5 feet and 5 feet 6 inches tall. He was wearing a red hooded sweatshirt.

Teen arrested, had phone from heist

Jacksonville police on Tuesday arrested a man in an armed robbery.

Officers responded at 11:44 p.m. to a report of a suspicious person at 3 Nixon Drive, just east of South First Street. They found Dywai Weems, 18, who matched the description of suspect in an armed robbery that occurred the previous day, according to an arrest report.

Weems is accused of taking a Little Rock man's cellphone in the holdup. Police reportedly found the phone in his possession during the arrest Tuesday.

Further details of the robbery were not immediately available.

Weems, who reportedly gave another man's name to officers Tuesday, was charged with aggravated robbery and second-degree criminal impersonation.

He also was charged with contributing to the delinquency of a minor. Police said they found him Tuesday night with a 15-year-old boy, and the boy was in violation of the city's nighttime curfew.

Weems was being held in the Pulaski County jail late Wednesday.

