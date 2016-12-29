Police investigating after 2 men found dead inside Arkansas home

Update 10:30 a.m.

Police have identified the two men whose bodies were found inside a Jonesboro home Wednesday night.

Jonesboro police said in a news release they think the victims, 57-year-old Kenny Coleman 52-year-old Charles Jones, were shot to death, adding that their bodies have been sent to the Arkansas State Crime Lab for an autopsy.

The relationship between the two men was not stated in the release. The investigation is ongoing.

Earlier

Police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found inside a Jonesboro home Wednesday night.

Authorities arrived at a house in the 200 block of North Miller Street shortly before 9 p.m. after a relative of one of the victims discovered the two bodies and contacted police, said Jonesboro Police Department spokesman Paul Holmes.

The two men, who have not been named by police, were dead when the officers arrived, Holmes said. Their suspected cause of death has not been released.

As of 9 a.m. Thursday, no suspects had been arrested, and police did not have information on a motive, Holmes said.

