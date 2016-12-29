Position-by-position matchups

Quarterback

ARKANSAS Austin Allen (227-370-12, 3,152 yards, 23 TD) had a strong first season. The junior will need to improve upon his roughly 2-1 TD-to-INT ratio next season. He’s No. 31 in pass efficiency in the FBS and tied for No. 43 in completion pct. (61.4). He threw 16 TD, 4 INT in victories, but 7 TD, 8 INT in losses. Arkansas is No. 36 in passing (263.0 ypg).

VIRGINIA TECH ACC newcomer of the year Jerod Evans (247 of 389, 63.5 percent completions) has broken school records for passing yards (3,309) and TDs (27). The team’s rushing leader needs 81 yards to break Virginia Tech record for QBs (839). Evans’ 154.26 efficiency is No. 16 in the FBS. Davey O’Brien Award semifinalist passed for career-high 403 yards at Pitt. The Hokies are No. 35 in passing (263.3 ypg).

ADVANTAGE Virginia Tech

Running backs

ARKANSAS All-SEC sophomore Rawleigh Williams leads the SEC with 1,326 rushing yards. He is No. 22 in the FBS with 110.5 rushing yards per game and No. 36 with 12 rushing TD. Freshman Devwah Whaley (105-601, 3 TD) ties Williams at 5.7 yards per carry. Top fullbacks are Kendrick Jackson and Hayden Johnson. Arkansas is No. 64 in rushing (174.9).

VIRGINIA TECH Senior Sam Rogers (65-279, 2), who averages 4.3 yards per carry, is the listed starter, but sophomore Travon McMillian (136-637, 6) averages 4.7 ypc and has 3 receiving scores. Quarterback Jerod Evans (182-759, 10) has just 19 fewer carries than the two backs combined. The Hokies are No. 57 in rushing (184.9).

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

Receivers/Tight ends

ARKANSAS Drew Morgan (61 catches, 664 yards, 3 TD) and Keon Hatcher (38-638, 7 TD) had strong senior seasons, while Jared Cornelius (32-515, 4) racked up 753 all-purpose yards. The production for TE Jeremy Sprinkle (33-380, 4) slowed after his ankle injury. Dominique Reed (14-242, 2), TE Austin Cantrell (12-113, 2) and Cody Hollister (10-140) contribute.

VIRGINIA TECH Isaiah Ford (73-1038, 7) is the only current ACC player with school records for catches (204), yards (2,911) and TD (24). Cam Phillips (70-868, 5) and Bucky Hodges (43-640, 7) are the other starters, while Sam Rogers (22-287, 3) and C.J. Carroll (18-258) contribute. TE Chris Cunningham (5-43, 3) has scored a TD on 60 percent of his catches.

ADVANTAGE Virginia Tech

Line

ARKANSAS All-SEC LT Dan Skipper is set to make his 47th consecutive start today, with LG Hjalte Froholdt, C Frank Ragnow, RG Johnny Gibson and RT Brian Wallace also slated to start. Ragnow, the nation’s No. 1-rated center by Pro Football Focus, would make his 26th consecutive start today. Arkansas is No. 48 in total offense (437.9) and No. 90 in sacks allowed (2.42).

VIRGINIA TECH Four starters — LT Yosuah Nijman, RT Jonathan McLaughlin, LG Wyatt Teller and RG Augie Conte — have been solid most of the year. Teller has started the past 11 games after losing playing time early to Colt Petit. C Eric Gallo struggled with snaps early, lost time to Kyle Chung, then started the past 10 games. The Hokies are No. 40 in total offense (448.2) and No. 71 in sacks allowed (2.15).

ADVANTAGE Arkansas

DEFENSE

Line

ARKANSAS Deatrich Wise (45, 5 TFL, 3.5 sacks) is healthy for the first time since the opener. Jeremiah Ledbetter (43, 5, 4), Taiwan Johnson (23, 3.5, 1) and JaMichael Winston (18, 1 hurry) are fellow seniors. McTelvin Agim (25, 5, 2.5), Tevin Beanum (21), Austin Capps (11) and Bijhon Jackson (9, 2.5 sacks) rotate. Arkansas is No. 94 in rush defense (209.3 ypg).

VIRGINIA TECH Hokies sack leader DE Ken Ekanem (35, 9 TFL, 6.5) has battled shoulder injuries. DT Woody Baron (52, 17.5, 4.5) has been the team’s top defender. Nigel Williams (16) and Ricky Walker (28, 6.5 TFL) split time at DT. DE Vinny Mihota, a 13-game starter, had shoulder surgery and is out, with freshman Trevon Hill (33, 5, 1.5) expected to start. The Hokies are No. 43 against the run (148.5).

ADVANTAGE Virginia Tech

Linebackers

ARKANSAS Brooks Ellis (78, 7 TFL, 4 PBU, 1 INT) will lead the team in tackles for the second year in a row. Dre Greenlaw (36, 1 INT, 2 FR), out the past six games, is expected back in some capacity, which might allow more 3-4 packages. Dwayne Eugene (38, 1 INT), De’Jon Harris (34, 2 TFL, 1 sack) and Randy Ramsey (19, 4, 2.5) will see action. Arkansas is No. 76 in total defense (428.7 ypg).

VIRGINIA TECH Andrew Motuapuaka (106, 5 TFL, 3 INT) is the tackle leader, followed by Tremaine Edmunds (87, 15 TFL, 4.5 sacks, 9 hurries), who has a tackle for a loss in 13 consecutive games. He made the Sophomore All-America team by Campus Insiders. Mook Reynolds (60, 6.5 TFL) plays OLB and nickel. Virginia Tech is very thin at this position. The Hokies are No. 19 in total defense (342.8).

ADVANTAGE Virginia Tech

Secondary

ARKANSAS The Hogs had played the deep ball pretty well until a debacle at Missouri. CBs Jared Collins (29, 10 PBU), Henre Toliver (43, 2 INT, 6 PBU) and Ryan Pulley (43, 11 PBU, 1 INT) would like to atone vs. a skilled WR group. Josh Liddell (58, 2 TFL, 2 INT), Santos Ramirez (38, 1 INT, 2 PBU) and De’Andre Coley (32, 2 FR, 2 FF) have been a three-man rotation at safety. Arkansas is No. 52 vs. the pass (219.3) and No. 61 in pass efficiency.

VIRGINIA TECH CB Greg Stroman (13, 3 INT, 10 PBU) should be healthier after an ankle injury sidelined him for three games prior to the ACC title game. Brandon Facyson (38, 4 TFL, 11 PBU) and Adonis Alexander (42, 7 PBU) are also in the CB rotation. Safeties Chuck Clark (85, 2 INT, 4 hurries) and Terrell Edmunds (84, 2.5 TFL, 3 INT) have been strong in run support and in the deep middle. The Hokies are No. 22 in pass defense (194.2) and No. 13 in pass efficiency.

ADVANTAGE Virginia Tech

Special teams

ARKANSAS Arkansas drastically dialed back the gadgetry in the kicking game this year. Bowls are fun places for that. Toby Baker is the No. 11 punter (44.6) in the FBS and the Hogs are No. 7 in net punting (41.65). Adam McFain (8 of 10) tightened up Arkansas’ FG kicking, though he missed a 48-yard try on the last play of the first half at Missouri. Freshman Deon Stewart averages 20 yards on kickoff returns and is coming off his best game. Dan Skipper has blocked two kicks this year.

VIRGINIA TECH The Hokies rank No. 12 with four blocked kicks, a Hokies specialty for years. Former Arkansas WR James Shibest has carried on Virginia Tech’s reputation for dangerous special teams as a Hokies assistant. They are No. 14 in kick return defense (18.0) and No. 8 in punt return defense (3.1). Joey Slye is 20 of 26 on FGs and has touchbacks on 68 of 87 kickoffs. Greg Stroman is No. 29 in punt returns (8.8) and has a touchdown. Mitchell Ludwig (38.8) is the No. 102 of 115 ranked punters.

ADVANTAGE Virginia Tech

Intangibles

ARKANSAS Arkansas can extend a school-best streak of consecutive bowl victories, which is now at two. The Razorbacks, to a man, have expressed how badly they would like to expunge the memory of their 28-24 loss at Missouri in their last outing. Arkansas can also extend its streak of alternating victories and losses to 11 with a victory. This will have the feel of a road game for the Hogs, which will also be motivation.

VIRGINIA TECH The Hokies will have the support of a large percentage of the fans, which could be as large as an 80-20 split. They also have the chance to reach 10 victories for the first time since 2011 in Justin Fuente’s debut season, a big incentive. Like Arkansas, the Hokies have won back-to-back bowl games. The ACC has lost two in a row in Charlotte to the SEC, so the whole conference pride thing is on the line.

ADVANTAGE Arkansas