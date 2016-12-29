PREP BASKETBALL: Bentonville girls lose opener; Har-Ber boys bounce back

NEOSHO, Mo. -- Bentonville's girls ran into a 6-foot-2 roadblock en route to a 62-53 loss against St. Joseph (Mo.) Lafayette in the opening round of the 62nd annual Neosho Holiday Classic on Wednesday.

Lafayette senior post Ashlyn Dotson dominated from the onset on her way to a game-high 24 points. After entering the tourney by hitting 71 percent of her field goal attempts, the Alabama A&M signee was 9 of 16 from the floor, including 2 of 4 from 3-point range.

"She's a handful," said Bentonville coach Tom Halbmaier, whose team returns to Neosho Middle School for a 10:30 a.m. game today against McDonald County, Mo. "It was just not a good matchup for my girls. She's a very good player with size and did a nice job of creating separation from defenders."

Dotson wasn't the only one sinking shots from the perimeter as the Lady Irish (5-2) were 10 of 18 on 3-point attempts. They jumped out to a 7-0 lead and never trailed. They increased the margin to 10-2 before Bentonville (5-6) fought back to tie the score at 21-21 on Krista Clark's 3-pointer midway through the second quarter.

But Lafayette responded with a 3-pointer Amber Kneale and maintained a 29-28 halftime lead. It began a familiar pattern as each time the Lady Tigers began to rally, the Lady Irish responded with 3-pointer or by forcing a turnover.

"They hit some timely threes against us and forced some timely turnovers and that just killed any kind of run we could put together," Halbmaier said.

In the third quarter, Lafayette's lead grew to 39-33 on a 3-pointer by Jada Johnson before Bentonville answered with a 3-pointer by Abby Roberts and a free throw by Clark. But Dotson sank a 3-pointer from the top of the key to make it 42-37 at the end of the third.

"We're more than capable of shooting like that every night," said Lafayette coach Ryan Madison, whose team opened the season by winning its city-wide jamboree for the third time in four years.

Bentonville got as close as four points (47-43) midway through the fourth quarter before the Lady Irish made a 5-0 run on a 3-pointer by Maddie Book and an easy bucket by Dotson, who was sprung wide open off of screen on an inbounds play.

"Since (Dotson) was a freshman, she's been one of the better post players that I've seen," Madison said. "Her hands are great, her feet are great and she can step out and hit the three."

The Lady Tigers placed three players in double figures as Clark finished with 13, Roberts had 11 and Lauren Hargus had 10. Halbmaier said they also received "a spark off the bench" from Anna Kash, who scored all eight of her points in the first half.

"I was very pleased with the effort, but we just didn't match up well (against Dotson)," Halbmaier said. "We've just got to go in and take care of the little stuff and be ready to go tomorrow."

Boys: Springdale Har-Ber 54, Memphis (Tenn.) Wooddale 37

The Wildcats (6-5) bounced back from an opening round loss by cruising to a 17-point victory on Wednesday.

They were at full strength with the return of Tylor Perry, who led all scorers with 16 points. The sophomore guard missed Tuesday's 58-50 loss against Kansas City (Mo.) Ruskin with an illness. Junior guard Tyler Garrett also played after suffering what initially was feared as a bad knee injury late in Tuesday's loss. He chipped in seven points and a team-high eight rebounds.

"When you've got both of them out there at the same time, we're pretty good," said Har-Ber coach Scott Bowlin. "Anytime you've got your quarterback (Perry) back, it definitely makes you better."

Bowlin also was pleased with the performance of Alec Boudreaux, who scored 13 points off the bench by hitting 5 of 5 field goals.

"Alec came in and played the best game I've ever seen him played," Bowlin said. "He finally played like a 6-6 senior."

Har-Ber plays Morrilton at 10:30 a.m. today at Neosho High School.

