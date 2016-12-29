Reward goes up to $40,000 in girl's death

A $40,000 reward is now being offered for information in the drive-by killing of a 2-year-old girl in Little Rock last month.

In a statement, the city said it was increasing the reward by $20,000 for an arrest and conviction in the death of Ramiya Reed, who was fatally shot Nov. 22 while riding with her mother in a vehicle on South Harrison Street.

The city and a private donor initially had offered a collective $20,000 reward in Ramiya's death.

"We will not let this tragic death of an innocent child go unsolved," City Manager Bruce Moore said in a statement.

[INTERACTIVE: Map details all Little Rock killings so far this year]

Moore added his hopes that someone will step forward with information that leads to an arrest in the "senseless act of violence."

Ramiya's mother, Rokiya Williams, 27, of Little Rock, told police that she was in the back seat holding the toddler when shots rang out. She quickly realized that her daughter had been struck, the Arkansas Democrat-Gazette previously reported.

After Ramiya's death and the road-rage killing of another toddler, Acen King, 3, in Little Rock, city leaders called for the gunmen to step forward and for the community to avoid normalizing violence.

Police spokesman officer Richard Hilgeman said an investigation of Ramiya's killing is ongoing. He said police did not have a description of the shooter to release.

Hilgeman said the department was grateful for public interest in the case. He said that even though some tips don't pan out, he encouraged those who think they have information on the killing to contact police.

"It's great to have the community come out a give us any kind of help that they can," he said.

A $40,000 reward also was offered in the death of Acen, who was shot Dec. 17 while traveling with his grandmother to the Shackleford Crossings shopping center in west Little Rock.

Gary Holmes Sr., 33, of Little Rock, suspected of fatally shooting Acen, surrendered to police Dec. 22. He faces one count of capital murder and two counts of committing a terroristic act.

The killings of Ramiya and Acen marked Little Rock's 37th and 40th homicides of the year, according to police. The city recorded 31 homicides in 2015.

Officials asked that anyone with information regarding Ramiya's death call Little Rock police at (501) 371-4636 or (501) 340-8477.

Metro on 12/29/2016