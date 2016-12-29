Science guy's show aims to give everyday ideas a dramatic pop

In the everyday action of cracking an egg, Kevin Delaney sees scientific possibilities.

If the shell is squeezed one way, he explains, the curved structure can support a lot of pressure. But when squeezed another way or tapped against the edge of a mixing bowl, it fractures instantly.

Delaney, the director of visitor experience at the Museum of Discovery in Little Rock, said people often use science -- like the principles behind breaking an egg -- without realizing it. His new show, Street Science, is built on the idea of explaining and celebrating common science with the masses. It's to debut Jan. 11 on the Science Channel.

In each 30-minute episode, Delaney said he and his collaborators find organic audiences for their large-scale experiments. He chats with a chemistry expert, a rocket scientist or, when eggs are involved, a chef about the theories and physics behind why a demonstration works.

Though Delaney is not supposed to reveal many details ahead of the show's premiere, a 30-second trailer features a twisting column of fire propelled by fans and a detonating water jug. In one shot, Delaney gestures toward the camera holding a scoop of bubbles engulfed in flames.

"It's such a simple thing," he said of the ignited suds. "But it's very dramatic."

Delaney, 36, has years of experience with dramatics. In addition to his work at the museum, he's wowed audiences on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon with demonstrations that show common objects like pingpong balls in uncommon ways -- exploding from a drum across a television studio, for example.

In an interview Wednesday, Delaney said he likes the "wow" moment where "everybody kind of realizes that ... there's sort of a complexity in something that seems so simple."

His history of performing dates back to his college days, when he studied writing and theater. Later, Delaney wrote educational programs at a zoo in Rhode Island, composing everything from story times to puppet shows to feeding demonstrations, he said.

Five years ago, he and his wife moved to Arkansas, where he got a job at the museum, first as an animal caretaker and eventually entertaining and educating visitors. Delaney said when he decided to do the show, he balanced a few scheduled museum events with several weeks of filming on location.

Even with the stints on Fallon's program and the new show underway, Delaney and his wife don't have plans to leave Little Rock just yet. He loves the "diverse and beautiful" landscape Arkansas has to offer, he said. And the science of the various ecosystems across the state influenced him and the show, he added.

Plus, Delaney found ways to mix his day job with his on-screen duties. Some of the experiments performed on Street Science stem from his work or from demonstrations often performed in schools and museums across the country.

But instead of sitting in an auditorium, viewers can watch explosions in high-quality, slow-motion photography, Delaney said. And the booms will be much bigger.

"We've definitely scaled them up a little bit," Delaney said.

Metro on 12/29/2016