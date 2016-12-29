Settlements toxic, Kerry says

WASHINGTON -- Secretary of State John Kerry chastised Israel on Wednesday for its settlement-building in the West Bank, forcefully rejecting the notion that America has abandoned Israel and accusing Prime Minister Benjamin Netanyahu of dragging Israel away from democracy.

In a farewell speech, Kerry laid out a two-state vision for peace that he won't be in office to implement but that U.S. officials hope might be heeded even after President Barack Obama's term ends. Kerry defended Obama's decision last week to abstain rather than veto a U.N. Security Council resolution to declare Israeli settlements illegal, a decision that set off a diplomatic dispute between the U.S. and its closest Mideast ally.

Kerry said the vote at the United Nations was about "Israel's future as a Jewish and democratic state, living side by side in peace and security with its neighbors."

"If the choice is one state, Israel can either be Jewish or democratic, it cannot be both, and it won't ever really be at peace," Kerry said in a speech that ran more than an hour.

Netanyahu pushed back in a hastily arranged televised statement in which he suggested he is done with the Obama administration and is ready to deal with President-elect Donald Trump, who has sided with Israel. The Israeli leader faulted Kerry for obsessing over settlements while paying mere "lip service" to Palestinian attacks and incitement of violence.

"Israelis do not need to be lectured about the importance of peace by foreign leaders," Netanyahu said from Jerusalem.

"He deals obsessively with the settlements; he fails to deal with the Palestinian failure to recognize a Jewish state," Netanyahu said, adding, "If he put the same emphasis on Palestinian incitement and terror that he did on settlements, then maybe we will be on the way to peace."

The dueling recriminations marked a low point for U.S.-Israel relations. Obama and Netanyahu have clashed repeatedly over the past several years, on issues including settlements, the peace process and Obama's nuclear deal with Iran.

Kerry noted that the number of Israelis living in settlements has grown significantly and that their outposts are extending farther into the West Bank, "in the middle of what, by any reasonable definition, would be the future Palestinian state."

"Regrettably, some seem to believe that the U.S. friendship means the U.S. must accept any policy, regardless of our own interests, our own positions, our own words, our own principles -- even after urging again and again that the policy must change," he said. "Friends need to tell each other the hard truths, and friendships require mutual respect."

Kerry, unveiling a six-part outline of what a future peace deal could look like, deviated from the traditional U.S. message that foreign powers shouldn't impose a solution. His outline tracked closely with principles long assumed to be part of an eventual deal, and Kerry insisted he was merely describing what's emerged as points of general agreement.

Though Kerry faulted Palestinian leaders for not doing enough to condemn violence and terrorism against Israelis, most of his speech focused on Israel. He said the two-state solution, the basis for all serious peace talks for years, is "now in serious jeopardy," and he called Netanyahu's' government "the most right-wing in Israel's history."

He invoked the widespread concern that the growing Arab population in Israel and the Palestinian territories will eventually make Jews a minority in Israel, creating a demographic crisis for Israel unless there's a separate Palestinian state.

The U.S., the Palestinians and most of the world oppose Israeli settlement construction in the West Bank and east Jerusalem, territories captured by Israel in 1967 and claimed by the Palestinians for an independent state. But Israel's government argues that previous construction freezes failed to advance a peace deal and that the future of the settlements -- now home to 600,000 Israelis -- must be resolved in direct talks between Israelis and Palestinians.

Some Israeli politicians applauded Kerry's speech. Former Prime Minister Ehud Barak tweeted: "Powerful, lucid speech. World & majority in Israel think the same."

Palestinian President Mahmoud Abbas responded to the speech by reaffirming that he's ready to resume peace talks if Israel halts settlement construction.

But most Israeli leaders and the political right took umbrage, accusing Kerry of trying to dictate policy to an elected government.

Trump

Even before Kerry's speech, Trump lashed out at Obama for what he called the administration's failure to support Israel at the United Nations.

"We cannot continue to let Israel be treated with such total disdain and disrespect," he said in a two-part tweet Wednesday morning. "They used to have a great friend in the U.S., but ... not anymore. The beginning of the end was the horrible Iran deal, and now this (U.N.)! Stay strong Israel, January 20th is fast approaching!"

Netanyahu, in turn, tweeted his gratitude: "President-elect Trump, thank you for your warm friendship and your clear-cut support for Israel!"

Trump had pressured Obama to veto the U.N. resolution. But the forceful intervention, including a discussion with Egypt's president, failed to prevent passage of the resolution.

Wednesday's comments repeated Trump's assertion that U.S. policy toward Israel will change drastically once he replaces Obama in the Oval Office. Last week, the president-elect described the United Nations as a "club for people to get together, talk and have a good time." He called that "So sad!" but vowed to negotiate peace in the Middle East despite the last-minute actions of Obama's administration.

Kerry acknowledged that his vision is not shared by Trump.

"President Obama and I know that the incoming administration has signaled that they may take a different path, and even suggested breaking from the long-standing U.S. policies on settlements, Jerusalem and possibly the two-state solution," Kerry said. "That is for them to decide. That's how we work. But we cannot, in good conscience, do nothing, and say nothing, when we see the hope of peace slipping away. This is a time to stand up for what is right."

Trump has said he will move the U.S. Embassy to Jerusalem from Tel Aviv, a move with political significance in advance of any peace agreement. His nominee to be ambassador to Israel, David Friedman, has said Jewish settlements in the West Bank are legal.

Trump said Wednesday evening that Israel is being treated "very, very unfairly," arguing that the country is "up for 20 reprimands" at the U.N., whereas nations that are "horrible places, that treat people horribly, haven't even been reprimanded."

He declined to directly answer a question about whether Israel should stop building settlements, saying only that he is "very, very strong on Israel."

Home permits delayed

Even as U.S. and Israeli leaders deepened their dispute, Israel on Wednesday postponed plans to move ahead with some new housing units in East Jerusalem.

The Jerusalem city planning committee, which was reported to be acting at the behest of the national government, canceled at the last moment a scheduled vote on permits for 618 new housing units in the predominantly Palestinian eastern section of the city. Members of the committee said the delay came at the request of Netanyahu.

While Netanyahu's office would not say whether it was involved in the postponement of the new housing, a senior Israeli official left the impression that it conformed to the prime minister's wishes.

The prime minister has no authority over the municipal planning commission, the official said, but he has indicated to Cabinet members that he did not want to provide the Obama administration with any reason to promote additional Security Council resolutions.

Netanyahu expressed concern that a French-hosted summit next month could lead to an international framework that the U.N. Security Council might then codify with Obama's assent, boxing Israel in. Yet Kerry seemed to rule out the possibility Obama would take more parting shots, such as promoting that type of U.N. resolution or recognizing Palestinian statehood.

Netanyahu has accused Obama and Kerry of secretly orchestrating the "shameful" resolution. His aides say that they have "ironclad information" proving the purported plot and that they plan to turn it over to Trump when he takes office.

Netanyahu on Wednesday offered one document, leaked to an Egyptian newspaper, that purports to be a Palestinian account of a December meeting between top U.S. and Palestinian officials. But White House spokesman Ned Price called it a "total fabrication" and added: "This meeting never occurred."

Palestinian officials said Wednesday that the memo was fake.

The housing units scheduled for Wednesday's vote had been on the agenda since before the resolution, and for their part, Jerusalem officials had vowed to proceed with the new homes as a show of defiance. The deputy mayor, who leads the planning committee, has said they would be the first installment on 5,600 additional homes in East Jerusalem, and he promised not to be deterred by the U.N.

But even as attention focused primarily on the postponement of the initial 618 units, an advocacy group critical of Israeli settlement policy noted that the same municipal committee on Wednesday approved a four-story building on a vacant plot in East Jerusalem.

Information for this article was contributed by Josh Lederman, Matthew Daly, Josef Federman and Daniel Estrin of The Associated Press; by Ruth Eglash, Carol Morello and Anne Gearan of The Washington Post; and by Michael D. Shear and Peter Baker of The New York Times.

