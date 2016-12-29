Sherwood officer who shot suspect on force for 4 years

Sherwood police on Wednesday identified an officer who shot a man during a low-speed chase through a housing subdivision last week.

The department said patrol officer Todd Abbott, a four-year veteran of the agency, shot Jose Louis Burgos on Dec. 21 after Abbott and other officers responded to a disturbance at Whitewood Drive and East Woodruff Avenue. Burgos, 29, reportedly fled in a vehicle.

Police said Burgos drove onto a dead-end street in the residential area and Abbott tried to pull him out of the vehicle. Burgos reportedly continued driving and hit Abbott with his vehicle. Abbott then shot once at the vehicle and struck Burgos, according to police. The chase continued a short distance before Burgos was arrested.

It was unclear in previous reports whether the officer who fired his gun was the officer struck by the vehicle.

Department spokesman Sgt. Jason Hopkins said Abbott remained on paid administrative leave Wednesday as police continued to investigate what happened. Hopkins said the shooting was the first time Abbott had used deadly force on the job.

Abbott was treated for minor injuries at the scene of the shooting.

Burgos was hospitalized for two days. He was booked in the Pulaski County jail last Thursday on charges of aggravated assault; second-degree battery; theft of property; fleeing and traffic violations that include driving on a suspended or revoked license.

Burgos also faces a charge of third-degree domestic battery. He was reportedly involved in a disturbance with a woman before the chase and shooting. Police said a man had been following a woman in the area, but released no additional details.

Hopkins said an investigation is ongoing and police plan to provide new information soon. He said that will include the identities of other officers, besides Abbott, who were involved in the chase.

The Sherwood Police Department's use-of-force policy states that officers may use deadly force when they reasonably believe it will prevent serious physical injury to themselves or others. It does not prohibit officers from shooting at moving vehicles.

The department's vehicle-pursuit policy restricts officers from chasing a person suspected of a nonviolent felony or misdemeanor offense if that person's identity is known. The policy also instructs officers not to chase someone if it creates a "clear and unreasonable danger."

Department spokesman officer Markus Peters said the chase Dec. 21 was low-speed and didn't "put anybody at risk."

Witnesses said the chase, which began about 10 a.m., ended in the 2500 block of Walker Creek Drive in a housing subdivision north of East Kiehl Avenue. They said they saw officers surround a vehicle and pull out their guns. A bloodied man then got out the vehicle and fell to the ground holding his chest.

Police identified the man as Burgos, of Texas. Burgos also has a listed address in Jonesboro, according to booking information on the Pulaski County jail website.

Burgos was being held Wednesday with bail set at $150,000.

