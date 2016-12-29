Strike takes out last span between east, west Mosul

The U.S.-led coalition has destroyed the last bridge connecting the eastern and western parts of the Iraqi city of Mosul, part of an effort to prevent the Islamic State from resupplying militants fighting in the eastern part of the city.

Mosul, which the militant group has held since June 2014, is bisected by the Tigris River. Five bridges once spanned the waterway.

On Tuesday, the Islamic State-aligned news agency Aamaq released a statement that the bridge -- known as the Old Bridge -- had been destroyed in an airstrike. The U.S.-led coalition's spokesman, Air Force Col. John Dorrian, confirmed Tuesday that the "final bridge" separating the two parts of the city had been hit Monday night, but he said the damage was reparable.

"The Government of Iraq will repair the bridge once Da'esh has been defeated," Dorrian said in an email, using the Arabic acronym for the Islamic State.

Brig. Gen. Haidar al-Obaidi of Iraq's counterterrorism forces said the bridge's destruction will make it "impossible" for the Islamic State to move reinforcements between the two sides of the river.

The bridge, built by the British during their occupation in the years after World War I and treasured by the residents of Mosul for its history and aesthetic, was featured in an Islamic State propaganda video posted earlier this month. The video, narrated by kidnapped British journalist John Cantlie, was intended to show that the U.S.-led air campaign has damaged the city's infrastructure and caused additional suffering for the civilians in Mosul.

Instead of targeting the militant group's fighters and vehicles, U.S. and allied aircraft have dropped munitions on roads and other infrastructure to prevent the militants from using them.

In November, a spokesman for the United Nations' International Organization for Migration said the destruction of bridges could hamper the escape efforts of the hundreds of thousands of civilians trapped in Mosul. More than 60,000 residents have already fled the fighting, resettling in temporary desert encampments on the outskirts of the city.

As the coalition moves to isolate Islamic State fighters, Iraqi troops have been bolstered by reinforcements and are now ready, along with elite special forces, to launch a stepped-up assault in the city's eastern sector, a top Iraqi general said.

So far in the Mosul offensive, Iraq's counterterrorism forces have done most of the fighting, pushing in from the east. But army troops on the city's southeast and northern edges, as well as federal police farther west, have not moved in weeks, unable to penetrate the city either because they are not equipped or trained to fight on the streets or because of inadequate resources.

Lt. Gen. Abdul-Wahab al-Saadi, commander of the counterterrorism forces in eastern Mosul, said in an interview Tuesday night that units of the federal police have joined units from a military division southeast of Mosul, while troops have taken positions alongside units from an army division on the north side.

The reinforcements suggest that original plans to penetrate the city's western side have been abandoned and that the plan was now for all forces to push on in the eastern sector.

"Daesh has by now realized that the battle is in the eastern sector of Mosul, and that's where most of its forces are," al-Saadi said.

He denied reports that the lull in fighting was caused by higher-than-expected casualties among his troops. "We have sustained casualties, but not much," he said.

Al-Saadi would not say when the advance would begin.

Prime Minister Haider al-Abadi spoke last week of a need to revise the battle plans in Mosul. On Tuesday, he said at a news conference that "God willing, there will be good news in the coming days."

Information for this article was contributed by Thomas Gibbons-Neff, Missy Ryan and Mustafa Salim of The Washington Post; and by Hamza Hendawi and Sinan Salaheddin of The Associated Press.

