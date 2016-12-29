Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, December 29, 2016, 12:31 p.m.

Style: Dancing on the edge of an abyss

By Arkansas Democrat-Gazette Staff

This article was published today at 11:45 a.m.

It’s quiet out there in local cinemas, as sometimes happens in the aftermath of the Christmas rush, no new movies are opening in Arkansas this week. (But if you haven’t seen it, it’s new to you, right?)

But that doesn’t mean those of us on the movie beat are slacking. Or at least our critic Piers Marchant hasn’t been. Way back at September's Toronto International Film Festival he sat down with writer-director Damien Chazelle — who’s La La Land is now in theaters and at the top of a lot of critics’ year-end best of lists — to talk about the film and his (so far) brilliant career.

And speaking of end-of-the-year lists, editor Philip Martin traditionally collects a few to run during the transition from one year to the next. You can read the first installment — and much more — in the Style section in Friday’s Arkansas Democrat-Gazette.

