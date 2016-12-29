Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, December 29, 2016, 1:57 a.m.

Top Picks - Capture Arkansas

Super Quiz: Science

This article was published today at 1:46 a.m.

  1. Scientists believe this gas causes temperatures in the atmosphere to rise.

  2. What mammal has the same name as a small brown lump on the skin?

  3. Nanotechnology deals with things that are very __.

  4. What is the most common element on Earth based on mass?

  5. What is the main function of red blood cells?

  6. What natural resource is extracted by the process of fracking?

  7. "Nuclear decay" is also known as _.

  8. For what do the first two letters stand in the acronym "laser"?

  9. What gas makes up most of Earth's atmosphere?

ANSWERS

  1. Carbon dioxide

  2. Mole

  3. Small

  4. Iron

  5. To carry oxygen to all parts of the body

  6. Natural gas

  7. Radioactivity

  8. Light amplification

  9. Nitrogen

Weekend on 12/29/2016

Print Headline: Super Quiz: Science

