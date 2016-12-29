Home / Entertainment /
Super Quiz: Science
Scientists believe this gas causes temperatures in the atmosphere to rise.
What mammal has the same name as a small brown lump on the skin?
Nanotechnology deals with things that are very __.
What is the most common element on Earth based on mass?
What is the main function of red blood cells?
What natural resource is extracted by the process of fracking?
"Nuclear decay" is also known as _.
For what do the first two letters stand in the acronym "laser"?
What gas makes up most of Earth's atmosphere?
ANSWERS
Carbon dioxide
Mole
Small
Iron
To carry oxygen to all parts of the body
Natural gas
Radioactivity
Light amplification
Nitrogen
