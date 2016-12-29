Texas escapee dies in police shootout

CAMPBELLTON, Texas — A white supremacist inmate who escaped while being transported to a county jail in South Texas on Christmas Eve has been killed in an exchange of gunfire with law enforcement officers, officials said.

Jake Childers, 36, was killed Tuesday night in the shootout near Campbellton, about 50 miles south of San Antonio, the Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement.

Childers burglarized a home and stole a pickup and several firearms after escaping from the Live Oak County jail Saturday, Sheriff Larry Busby told KRIS-TV in Corpus Christi. A Department of Public Safety aircraft spotted the pickup Monday, and officers with the department, the Border Patrol and other law enforcement agencies set up a perimeter. Childers was spotted the next day during a search of the area, prompting the exchange of gunfire, the department statement said. He died at the scene.

Busby said Childers was involved in an altercation with jail guards last week and briefly took one captive by holding a sharp piece of plastic to the guard’s throat. The guards were hurt as they subdued Childers, Busby said.

Childers later complained of pain and was taken to a hospital Friday and again Saturday. Busby said a window in the vehicle transporting him back to the jail Saturday was unlocked and Childers escaped through it.

Busby told KRIS that Childers had unsuccessfully sought refuge with friends.

“They know him, know his reputation and know how he acts,” Busby said. “And people he considers friends don’t want anything to do with him. … They know he’s bad news.”