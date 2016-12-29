Three collisions, 2 head-on, fatal to 4 on state highways

Four people have died in three accidents on Arkansas roads this week.

On Tuesday night, one person died and three others were injured after a vehicle drove off a curve on a state highway Tuesday night in western Arkansas, authorities said.

According to an Arkansas State Police crash report, a 2000 Honda was traveling north on Arkansas 23 around 7 p.m. when it ran off the road at a curve north of Heritage Road in Franklin County and hit a tree.

Jancee Harrison, 35, of Charleston, who was riding in the car, died in the crash. The driver, Danny Hunter Jr., and two other passengers, Tyler Hunter, 19, and Alexis Bowman, 19, were hurt, police said. The injured were taken to UAMS Medical Center in Little Rock, Mercy Hospital in Fort Smith and Johnson Regional Medical Center in Clarksville.

Police listed conditions as clear and dry when the wreck occurred.

Earlier Tuesday, two men were killed when their vehicle was struck head-on by a vehicle that crossed the centerline of Arkansas 367 in White County, authorities said.

Kevin Gray, 39, of Judsonia and Robert Adams, 46, of Bradford were traveling south in a 1989 Chevrolet on Arkansas 367 around 12:40 p.m., according to a state police report.

A 1999 Chevrolet was heading north, and that vehicle crossed into the southbound lane and struck Gray and Bradford's vehicle head-on, police said. Gray, who was driving, and Adams suffered fatal injuries, the report said.

The report did not specify the precise location of the wreck or name the driver of the 1999 Chevrolet.

Conditions were clear and dry at the time of the crash, and no one else was reported injured.

On Saturday, a 79-year-old Arkansas man was killed when his vehicle collided with a truck on a state highway in Boone County, authorities said.

Colonel K. Mullens of Harrison was driving a 1992 Chevrolet Geo west on Arkansas 206 south of Harrison around 11:50 a.m., according to a state police report.

A 2002 GMC pickup was headed east, and authorities said Mullens failed to yield to the truck and pulled into its path.

Police said the weather was clear and the road was dry at the time of the wreck. No one else was reported injured in the collision.

