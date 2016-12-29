Subscribe Register Login

Thursday, December 29, 2016, 7:48 a.m.

TODAY’S GAMES

By Troy Schulte

This article was published today at 2:32 a.m.

UALR women vs.

Louisiana-Lafayette

WHEN 6:30 p.m.

WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock

RECORDS UALR 6-6; Louisiana-Lafayette 6-3 RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas TICKETS $17 (lower chairback), $13 (upper chairback), $7 (general admission)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

UALR

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 6.3 3.4 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 11.5 2.4 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 6.9 6.1 F Ronjanae DeGray, 6-0, So. 7.0 6.1 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 12.7 7.2 COACH Joe Foley (270-150 in 14th season at UALR, 726-260 in 30th season overall)

LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jaylyn Gordon, 5-5, Sr. 19.2 3.4 G Jodi Quinn, 5-7, Jr. 5.6 2.3 G Jasmine Thomas, 5-7, Fr. 8.3 3.4 F Gabby Alexander, 5-11, Sr. 6.4 3.9 F Simone Fields, 6-0, Jr. 15.7 7.9 COACH Garry Brodhead (78-62 in fifth season at Louisiana-Lafayette and overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

UALR ULL 50.3 Points for 72.2 54.8 Points against 71.1 +1.3 Rebound margin -6.8 +0.2 Turnover margin +6.7 35.6 FG pct. 41.9 22.5 3-pt. pct. 31.3 75.8 FT pct. 62.0 CHALK TALK UALR completed its nonconference schedule as one of the Sun Belt’s best defensive teams, holding teams to a league-low 54.8 points per game. … Louisiana-Lafayette is one of the league’s top offensive teams. Its leading the Sun Belt in field-goal percentage

(41.9) and is second at 72.2 points per game. … The Ragin’ Cajuns are the only Sun Belt team with two players averaging more than 15 points in Jaylyn Gordon (19.2) and Simone Fields (15.7). … UALR freshman Kyra Collier has scored 11 or more points and grabbed six or more rebounds in in five of the last six games.

ASU women vs.

Louisiana-Monroe

WHEN 7 p.m.

WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro

RECORDS Arkansas State 2-10; Louisiana-Monroe 3-8

RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro

TICKETS $7 (adults), $6 (seniors), $5 (youth), $3 (groups of 15 or more)

PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS

ARKANSAS STATE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 8.0 1.3 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.9 4.0 G Tahlon Hopkins, 5-11, Fr. 8.5 4.2 G Jada Ford, 5-8, Fr. 11.5 2.7 F Lauren Bradshaw, 6-2, Jr. 5.9 6.8 COACH Brian Boyer (301-239 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall)

LOUISIANA-MONROE

POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G A. Jackson, 5-11, Jr. 12.0 4.6 G Destini Lunsford, 5-7, Fr. 2.0 0.6 G Carissa Moody, 5-10, Fr. 6.2 4.6 F Dani Anderson, 6-0, So. 2.8 3.0 F Gabriella Cortez, 5-11, Jr. 12.0 4.6 COACH Jeff Dow (27-42 in third season at Louisiana-Monroe, 248-148 in 14th season overall)

TEAM COMPARISON

ASU ULM 60.6 Points for 58.8 76.3 Points against 72.5 -8.3 Rebound margin +2.6 +1.8 Turnover margin -8.8 34.2 FG pct. 37.6 35.0 3-pt. pct. 27.1 65.8 FT pct. 74.4 CHALK TALK Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe had the least amount of nonconference victories among Sun Belt teams. … The Warhawks’ 77-65 victory over Houston Baptist to close its nonconference schedule was its first against a Division I team this season. … ASU’s victories came over Tulsa and Kennesaw State. … ASU is allowing a Sun Belt-worst 76.3 points per game and are letting teams shoot 48.1 percent against it during nonconference play. … Led by senior Brittany Fowler (43.4 percent), the Red Wolves’ are shooting a Sun Belt-best 35.0 percent from three-point range.

— Troy Schulte

Print Headline: TODAY’S GAMES

