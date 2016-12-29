TODAY’S GAMES
By Troy Schulte
This article was published today at 2:32 a.m.
UALR women vs.
Louisiana-Lafayette
WHEN 6:30 p.m.
WHERE Jack Stephens Center, Little Rock
RECORDS UALR 6-6; Louisiana-Lafayette 6-3 RADIO KARN-AM, 920, in central Arkansas TICKETS $17 (lower chairback), $13 (upper chairback), $7 (general admission)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
UALR
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Monique Townson, 5-6, Jr. 6.3 3.4 G Sharde Collins, 5-9, Sr. 11.5 2.4 G Kyra Collier, 5-9, Fr. 6.9 6.1 F Ronjanae DeGray, 6-0, So. 7.0 6.1 F Kaitlyn Pratt, 6-1, Sr. 12.7 7.2 COACH Joe Foley (270-150 in 14th season at UALR, 726-260 in 30th season overall)
LOUISIANA-LAFAYETTE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Jaylyn Gordon, 5-5, Sr. 19.2 3.4 G Jodi Quinn, 5-7, Jr. 5.6 2.3 G Jasmine Thomas, 5-7, Fr. 8.3 3.4 F Gabby Alexander, 5-11, Sr. 6.4 3.9 F Simone Fields, 6-0, Jr. 15.7 7.9 COACH Garry Brodhead (78-62 in fifth season at Louisiana-Lafayette and overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
UALR ULL 50.3 Points for 72.2 54.8 Points against 71.1 +1.3 Rebound margin -6.8 +0.2 Turnover margin +6.7 35.6 FG pct. 41.9 22.5 3-pt. pct. 31.3 75.8 FT pct. 62.0 CHALK TALK UALR completed its nonconference schedule as one of the Sun Belt’s best defensive teams, holding teams to a league-low 54.8 points per game. … Louisiana-Lafayette is one of the league’s top offensive teams. Its leading the Sun Belt in field-goal percentage
(41.9) and is second at 72.2 points per game. … The Ragin’ Cajuns are the only Sun Belt team with two players averaging more than 15 points in Jaylyn Gordon (19.2) and Simone Fields (15.7). … UALR freshman Kyra Collier has scored 11 or more points and grabbed six or more rebounds in in five of the last six games.
ASU women vs.
Louisiana-Monroe
WHEN 7 p.m.
WHERE Convocation Center, Jonesboro
RECORDS Arkansas State 2-10; Louisiana-Monroe 3-8
RADIO KNEA-FM, 95.3, in Jonesboro
TICKETS $7 (adults), $6 (seniors), $5 (youth), $3 (groups of 15 or more)
PROBABLE STARTING LINEUPS
ARKANSAS STATE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G Brittany Fowler, 5-8, Sr. 8.0 1.3 G Dominique Oliver, 5-6, Sr. 10.9 4.0 G Tahlon Hopkins, 5-11, Fr. 8.5 4.2 G Jada Ford, 5-8, Fr. 11.5 2.7 F Lauren Bradshaw, 6-2, Jr. 5.9 6.8 COACH Brian Boyer (301-239 in 18th season at Arkansas State and overall)
LOUISIANA-MONROE
POS. NAME, HT, YR PPG RPG G A. Jackson, 5-11, Jr. 12.0 4.6 G Destini Lunsford, 5-7, Fr. 2.0 0.6 G Carissa Moody, 5-10, Fr. 6.2 4.6 F Dani Anderson, 6-0, So. 2.8 3.0 F Gabriella Cortez, 5-11, Jr. 12.0 4.6 COACH Jeff Dow (27-42 in third season at Louisiana-Monroe, 248-148 in 14th season overall)
TEAM COMPARISON
ASU ULM 60.6 Points for 58.8 76.3 Points against 72.5 -8.3 Rebound margin +2.6 +1.8 Turnover margin -8.8 34.2 FG pct. 37.6 35.0 3-pt. pct. 27.1 65.8 FT pct. 74.4 CHALK TALK Arkansas State and Louisiana-Monroe had the least amount of nonconference victories among Sun Belt teams. … The Warhawks’ 77-65 victory over Houston Baptist to close its nonconference schedule was its first against a Division I team this season. … ASU’s victories came over Tulsa and Kennesaw State. … ASU is allowing a Sun Belt-worst 76.3 points per game and are letting teams shoot 48.1 percent against it during nonconference play. … Led by senior Brittany Fowler (43.4 percent), the Red Wolves’ are shooting a Sun Belt-best 35.0 percent from three-point range.
— Troy Schulte
Print Headline: TODAY’S GAMES
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: TODAY’S GAMES
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.