TODAY’S GAMES

Birmingham Bowl

SOUTH FLORIDA (10-2) VS. SOUTH CAROLINA (6-6)

SITE Legion Field, Birmingham, Ala.

TIME (TV) 1 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE South Florida by 10

SERIES South Carolina leads 1-0

WHAT’S AT STAKE South Florida is trying to end its season with a school-record 11th victory. The Bulls lost coach Willie Taggart to Oregon earlier this month, but hired former Texas coach Charlie Strong to replace him. The Bulls’ interim coach is T.J. Weist. South Carolina is trying to win a bowl game in Coach Will Muschamp’s first season. The Gamecocks are back in the postseason after a 3-9 record in 2015.

KEY MATCHUP South Florida QB Quinton Flowers vs. South Carolina’s defense. The Bulls’ offense set all kinds of school records this season thanks to Flowers, who threw for 2,546 yards and 22 touchdowns and also ran for 1,425 yards and 15 touchdowns. South Carolina’s defense has been very good at times this season and is giving up just 204 yards per game through the air.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

SOUTH FLORIDA LB Auggie Sanchez. The 6-2, 242-pound junior has made 228 tackles over the past two seasons, including 111 so far in 2016. He has 8½ tackles for a loss this season, including six sacks.

SOUTH CAROLINA QB Jake Bentley. The Gamecocks have a 4-2 record since the freshman took over midseason. He’s thrown for 1,030 yards, 6 touchdowns and 2 interceptions while completing more than 63 percent of his passes.

FACTS & FIGURES

South Carolina has won four consecutive bowl games, including victories over Nebraska, Michigan, Wisconsin and Miami. … The Gamecocks will play a bowl game in Birmingham for the third time. The other two were losses to Missouri in 1979 and UConn in 2010. … South Florida has scored at least 30 points in 16 consecutive games, which is the longest such streak in the nation. … South Florida has program records for victories (10), conference victories (7) and road victories (4) this season.

Alamo Bowl

NO. 12 OKLAHOMA STATE (9-3)

VS. NO. 10 COLORADO (10-3)

SITE Alamodome, San Antonio

TIME (TV) 8 p.m. (ESPN)

LINE Colorado by 3

SERIES Colorado leads 26-19-1

WHAT’S AT STAKE Colorado wants to cap its best season in more than a decade with a victory that would suggest a long-term turnaround under fourth-year Coach Mike MacIntyre, The Associated Press college football coach of the year. For Oklahoma State, a victory would be a boost for the Big 12, which could use one after getting shut out of the College Football Playoff for the second time in three seasons.

KEY MATCHUP Colorado assistant coach Joe Tumpkin vs. Oklahoma State Coach Mike Gundy. Tumpkin has a tall task. Normally Colorado’s safeties coach, he’ll be calling the defensive plays against Gundy, a gifted offensive play-caller. Colorado defensive coordinator Jim Leavitt left the program earlier this month to join the staff at Oregon, leaving Tumpkin to game plan against one of the best offenses in the country behind quarterback Mason Rudolph.

PLAYERS TO WATCH

OKLAHOMA STATE WR James Washington. The junior was an all-Big 12 selection with 1,209 yards and 9 touchdowns on 62 receptions.

COLORADO QB Sefo Liufau has started 39 games over his career and took plenty of beatings until the program finally found its footing under MacIntyre this year. Along the way, Liufau has set 98 different school records, including 9,568 passing yards, despite battling injuries the past two seasons.

FACTS & FIGURES

The game is a matchup of former Big Eight and Big 12 rivals, and the Alamo Bowl will be their first meeting since Colorado joined the Pac-12 before the 2011 season. … Colorado is playing in its first bowl game since 2007. … Rudolph and Washington announced together Tuesday they will return to Oklahoma State to play their senior seasons in 2017.