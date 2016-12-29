Trump: Obama impeder

PALM BEACH, Fla. -- Donald Trump on Wednesday accused President Barack Obama of throwing up roadblocks during the presidential transition, though the president-elect said the two had a conversation later in the day.

Although Trump didn't detail his accusations in the Wednesday morning Twitter posts, the president-elect has made it clear that he took issue with Obama's recent remarks that he would have won the election if he had been a candidate.

"Doing my best to disregard the many inflammatory President O statements and roadblocks," Trump tweeted. "Thought it was going to be a smooth transition -- not!"

Trump also objected to the Obama administration's decision to let the U.N. Security Council pass a resolution that's critical of Israel's settlement-building in Palestinian territories.

Later, however, journalists at Trump's Mar-a-Lago resort in Florida asked him about the tweets and how he thought the transition was going.

"I think very, very smoothly," he said. "It's very good. You don't think so?"

Trump later told reporters that he had spoken by phone with Obama and that the two "had a very nice conversation."

"We talked about [Obama's comments] and smiled about [them], and nobody is ever going to know because we are never going to be going against each other," Trump said.

White House spokesman Eric Schultz said Obama called Trump. "Today's call, like the others since the election, was positive and focused on continuing a smooth and effective transition," Schultz said. "The president and president-elect committed to staying in touch over the next several weeks."

As president-elect, Trump has taken an unusually activist role with a series of interventions into business decisions, federal contracting and foreign policy despite Obama's insistence that only one person can govern the U.S. at a time. His complaints about Obama's decision on Israel came a few hours before John Kerry was to give a speech about Mideast peace for his final time as secretary of state. Trump has promised that his administration will be friendlier to Israel.

But Trump and his team have been largely complimentary of the way Obama and his staff have handled the transition.

Trump spokesman Sean Spicer played down the tensions between Trump and Obama.

"As the inauguration gets closer, both the current president and the team have been very generous with their time as far as the actual transition, the actual mechanics of the transition have gone. And I expect them to continue to speak fairly regularly," Spicer said during the daily transition briefing, though he could not say exactly how often the two have spoken.

Still, he said, Trump intends "to bring change to this country starting on Day 1."

The dispute between Obama and Trump started Monday, spurred by Obama's musings that had he run again, he would have been victorious. Obama suggested he still holds sway over the coalition of voters who elected him twice and that he could have gotten them to vote for him again. Trump tweeted a response that said, in part, "no way."

On Tuesday, Trump tweeted: "President Obama campaigned hard (and personally) in very important swing states, and lost. The voters wanted to make America great again!" Several words of that tweet were in all capital letters.

Obama swept most key swing states in his two bids for the White House, but Trump's Democratic rival, Hillary Clinton, fell short.

Obama also drew attention for comments during a ceremony Tuesday marking the Japanese attack at Pearl Harbor 75 years ago. The president cautioned against "the urge to turn inward" and the need to "resist the urge to demonize those who are different," remarks some thought were aimed partly at Trump.

Back to business

Trump resumed his busy schedule of meetings Wednesday after a brief lull for Christmas. He first met with David Rubenstein, head of the Carlyle Group investment firm. He also met with former California Lt. Gov. Abel Maldonado and former Texas A&M President Elsa Murano, both candidates for agriculture secretary.

Maldonado was chairman of the California Senate's agriculture committee; Murano was an agriculture undersecretary in President George W. Bush's administration.

Trump also held meetings with a number of medical executives, many of whom represent companies or institutions that have a stake in the outcome of Trump's plan to repeal and replace the Patient Protection and Affordable Care Act.

The attendees included Mayo Clinic chief executive John Noseworthy; the head of Johns Hopkins medical center, Paul Rothman; the head of the Cleveland Clinic, Toby Cosgrove; and Partners Healthcare chief executive David Torchiana.

Spicer said Trump also planned to discuss the Affordable Care Act in a meeting with former Wisconsin Gov. Tommy Thompson. Thompson served as secretary of health and human services during Bush's first term.

Trump also announced plans by a Japanese businessman to bring 8,000 jobs to the U.S. They could be the first of the 50,000 jobs that tech billionaire Masayoshi Son promised after meeting with the president-elect earlier this month.

Son is the founder and chief executive of SoftBank, one of Japan's largest technology outfits. He owns the U.S. mobile carrier Sprint, which Trump said Wednesday would be moving 5,000 jobs back to the U.S. Son also controls OneWeb, which Trump said would hire 3,000 workers.

It was unclear whether the president-elect was referring to the Dec. 6 commitment by Son to invest $50 billion in the United States and create 50,000 jobs.

Trump said the addition of 8,000 jobs was "because of what's happening and the spirit and the hope."

Outside his resort, Trump took questions alongside boxing entrepreneur Don King, who appeared to be one of several guests attending a dinner party. King carried about a dozen flags, including those of the U.S. and Israel; wore two big diamond necklaces, one of the Star of David and one of the American flag; and sported a large pin featuring a picture of Trump.

Trump addressed a range of questions, including about the accusations that Russia tried to influence the U.S. election.

The president-elect distanced himself from Obama's plans to punish Russia for its purported interference, saying that "I think we ought to get on with our lives."

"I think that computers have complicated lives very greatly," he said. "We have speed, we have a lot of other things, but I'm not sure we have the kind the security we need."

Information for this article was contributed by Vivian Salama, Josh Boak, Josh Lederman, Julie Pace and Cal Woodward of The Associated Press; by John Wagner and Ariana Eunjung Cha of The Washington Post; and by Ben Brody and Jennifer Epstein of Bloomberg News.

