Trump vows to label China a currency manipulator

President-elect Donald Trump has vowed to label China a currency manipulator on his first day in the White House.

He argues that Beijing artificially keeps its currency low to unfairly benefit its exporters. But he’ll struggle to prove the case if it goes to the World Trade Organization: Independent economists say China isn’t meddling in markets to lower the yuan’s value. In fact, they say, it’s doing the opposite — trying to keep the yuan from free-falling.

