Thursday, December 29, 2016, 3:52 a.m.

Two federal prison escapees captured

By The Associated Press

This article was published today at 3:08 a.m.

FAYETTEVILLE -- Two escapees from the federal prison in Forrest City have been recaptured in Fayetteville.

The U.S. Marshals Service said Wednesday that Devoy Nokes and George Roberts were arrested Tuesday at a home in south Fayetteville by officers with the Western Arkansas Fugitive Task Force.

Authorities said the men had escaped Monday from the Federal Correctional Institute in Forrest City.

Nokes was serving 15 years for federal firearms violations, and Roberts was serving 12½ years for distribution of methamphetamine.

Both men now face federal escape charges.

State Desk on 12/29/2016

Print Headline: Two federal prison escapees captured

