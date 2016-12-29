Virginia withstands rally by Louisville

LOUISVILLE, Ky. -- Devon Hall scored 10 points and Kyle Guy added a key jumper with 2:02 remaining as No. 12 Virginia withstood a late rally to upset No. 6 Louisville 61-53 on Wednesday night in the Atlantic Coast Conference opener for both schools.

The Cavaliers (11-1, 1-0) seemed headed to a lopsided victory over Louisville before the Cardinals rallied from a 21-point second-half deficit to get within 57-48 with 3:51 left. Guy's basket regained momentum for Virginia, which got two free throws from Mamadi Diakite with 28 seconds left to seal its fourth consecutive victory overall and fourth in five games against Louisville (11-2, 0-1). He had nine points.

Hall made 5 of 10 from the field to lead the Cavaliers, whose strong shooting built the big lead before they cooled off to finish at 49 percent. Jack Salt had seven rebounds as Virginia outrebounded the Cardinals 31-26.

Quentin Snider, Deng Adel and Tony Hicks had eight points each for Louisville, which had won six in a row and sought to follow up last week's victory over rival Kentucky.

In other games involving Top 25 teams, Josh Hart scored 25 points and Jalen Brunson added 13 as No. 1 Villanova barely held off visiting DePaul, 68-65, the Wildcats' 19th consecutive victory. The Wildcats (13-0, 1-0 Big East) looked rather pedestrian playing for the first time in a week. But thanks to Hart, considered among the favorites for national player of the year, they survived. Hart scored 10 points in the final 3:06, including a dagger three-pointer from the top of the key with 9.5 seconds left that gave Villanova a 66-62 lead. Tre'Darius McCallum had 19 points for the Blue Demons (7-7, 0-1). ... Justin Jackson scored 28 points to lead No. 9 North Carolina to a 102-74 victory over Monmouth. Kennedy Meeks added 17 points and 12 rebounds and Isaiah Hicks finished with 15 points to help the Tar Heels (12-2) win their second in a row. Micah Seaborn scored 19 points and Je'Lon Hornbeak added 17 before fouling out for Monmouth (10-3), which had its program-record nine-game winning streak snapped. ... Glynn Watson Jr. scored 26 points and Tai Webster had 21 to lead Nebraska to an 87-83 upset of No. 16 Indiana. The Cornhuskers (7-6, 1-0) snapped Indiana's 26-game home winning streak by finishing with their highest point total of the season in the Big Ten opener for both. Indiana's last loss at Assembly Hall was to Michigan State on March 7, 2015. Robert Johnson finished with 19 points and Thomas Bryant had 17 points and 10 rebounds to lead the Hoosiers (10-3, 0-1). ... Trevon Bluiett scored 22 points and No. 17 Xavier took control at the outset in the Big East opener for a 82-56 victory over visiting Providence. Xavier (11-2, 1-0) surged ahead by as many as 30 points, with Bluiett leading the way. He had nine rebounds to go with his eighth 20-point game of the season. Edmond Sumner added 13 points and seven rebounds. Isaiah Jackson had 17 points for the Friars (10-4, 0-1) in their most lopsided loss of the season. ... Dwayne Bacon and Xavier Rathan-Mayes scored 23 points apiece as No. 20 Florida State opened Atlantic Coast Conference play with a 88-72 victory over Wake Forest. Florida State trailed most of the game and was down 66-61 before it went on a run of 17 consecutive points over a 4:02 span. The Seminoles made seven consecutive shots from the field during the run while the Demon Deacons committed four turnovers. Jonathan Isaac added 13 points and CJ Walker had 12 for Florida State (12-1, 1-0), which has won nine in a row for the first time since 2003-04 and is off to its best start since going 16-1 in 1988-89. Keyshawn Woods and Bryant Crawford led the Demon Deacons (9-3, 0-1) with 16 each. ... V.J. Beachem scored 18 points to help No. 24 Notre Dame close out its nonconference schedule with a 63-55 victory over Saint Peter's. Steve Vasturia added 11 points for the Irish (11-2), who were outscored in the second half for the fifth consecutive game. The Irish finished 22 points below their average of 85.3, but held the Peacocks to 35.7 percent shooting from the field. Bonzie Colson finished with 10 points and eight rebounds for Notre Dame. Nick Griffin led Saint Peters (5-7) with 16 points.

Sports on 12/29/2016