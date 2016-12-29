Walnut Ridge lands grant for park upgrades

— Thanks to a grant, Walnut Ridge will soon see changes at a city park.

On Dec. 12, the city of Walnut Ridge was informed it will be awarded a $10,000 matching grant from the Arkansas Department of Parks and Tourism’s Outdoor Recreation Advisory Committee. The funds will be used for renovations and additions to the city’s Stewart Park.

“We’re very appreciative of our community standing behind us,” said Mechelle Davis, who has been the committee chairperson for the city’s Stewart Park Commission since April. “Hopefully, we can meet their expectations and improve their qualify of life.”

Davis helped the city apply for the grant this year and said the city was able to satisfy most of the requirements to receive the grant.

“We had to have a public hearing, a public meeting, to inform the public and get feedback about what we want to do at the park,” she said.

At Stewart Park, the city aims to install a piece of playground equipment that has been donated from Black Rock Elementary School, which has since been consolidated to Walnut Ridge. The Black Rock play structure includes slides and climbing pieces.

“They had a relatively new structure that they weren’t going to need,” Davis said. “This grant will essentially enable us to install that, add and replace all the existing ground cover, … and we also want to add a shade structure over the new piece, and we would like to put a shade structure over the existing [park equipment].”

Mayor Charles Snapp said the money to match the state’s grant was appropriated in the city budget.

“We just passed the budget, and the money is appropriated because when she applied for the grant, the [city] council had agreed to back her and the program.”

Davis said Stewart Park currently includes a set of swings, a climbing structure, toddler swings and a separate toddler playground that includes a smaller slide and a seesaw.

Davis said Snapp asked her to volunteer with the park committee earlier this year to help with the process. Her degree is in business, and she owns a grain-merchandising business. She said being a part of Walnut Ridge’s Stewart Park Committee is her first experience with any type of civic committee.

“When he wanted me to do this, I said, ‘Well, I’ve been to a park. That’s about it,’” she said.

Snapp said he took note of Davis when one day she said, “If I could ever help with something, let me know.”

“I had known Mechelle all her life and her family, and she thinks outside the box,” Snapp said. “It’s pretty obvious in everything that you see her and her husband do in their business in general. We just needed somebody that had a passion for Walnut Ridge.”

Davis said the city was late on preparing grant materials and that she was very happy that the city was being considered for the matching grant. She also traveled to Little Rock as part of the grant-application process Oct. 27 to meet with the Outdoor Recreation Grants Advisory Committee.

“You turn in your application, they acknowledge that you did enough to meet the requirements to go to the committee meeting and at that point, you can go to Little Rock, and you get five minutes to speak for yourself,” she said. “We did that, and that’s been the last step.”

Snapp said the grant amount may seem small but has a big influence on a community like Walnut Ridge. He said the grant money will be useful toward installing the compound that will go under donated play equipment, along with getting rid of old park materials that don’t meet current standards.

“It’s a $10,000 grant. That doesn’t sound like a lot until you factor in that you have a $50,000 play set that was donated last year sitting there waiting to be put up,” he said.

Ultimately, Snapp said he’d like to see the city park have a splash pad. For now, he’s happy that local involvement has led to the grant.

“The biggest thing to me is I’m seeing such a resurgence in local pride and community activity, and the community is really, in the last couple of years, rallying behind the city and improvements in the city,” she said.

