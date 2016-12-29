Washington County attorney fights for his job

FAYETTEVILLE -- Washington County Attorney Steve Zega filed a grievance to stop incoming County Judge Joseph Wood from firing him.

Zega said Wednesday that he didn't want to comment. He's one of four county employees told last week that their last day of work will be Saturday.

Zega filed a grievance Tuesday citing several points, said George Butler, chief of staff for County Judge Marilyn Edwards. A copy of the grievance has been sent to Wood, Butler said.

The grievance isn't a public record until after the grievance hearing, which is set for 4:30 p.m. Jan. 11, by the Quorum Count Personnel Committee, Butler said.

No other employees filed grievances as of Wednesday afternoon, Butler said.

Wood didn't return a message sent to his cellphone Wednesday. His phone wasn't answered. Wood said previously that he wouldn't talk about personnel matters.

Michael Watson, interim human-resource director for the county, declined to comment Wednesday.

Edwards hired Zega as county attorney last year after an extensive process, Butler said. This October, the Quorum Court praised Zega and approved a 9 percent pay raise for him.

Zega stood to earn $76,300 next year, according to county records.

Justice of the Peace Harvey Bowman, a Republican representing north Springdale, said he heard negative comments about Zega, but he thought Zega performed well.

"I really thought Steve had done a pretty balanced job," Bowman said. "I don't know how the judge is making decisions."

Veterans Service Officer Wayne Haines said Wood seemed to have people in mind to fill the positions when he let employees go. Even so, Butler said, Wood still must go through the process of soliciting qualifications from attorneys, evaluating them and negotiating pay before filling the position.

Zega's move to file a grievance comes as a Republican county judge takes over a position long held by Democrats.

Edwards didn't run for re-election and lost a bid for a seat on the Quorum Court this year. Wood will be sworn into office Jan. 3. Wood is the first Republican county judge in 37 years.

Butler, who has been through two other county judge transitions, said firing employees isn't typical in Washington County.

It has been contentious, said Justice of the Peace Butch Pond, a Republican representing eastern Washington County.

"This seems to be an unusually volatile transition to me," Pond said. "People are not generally comfortable with big changes. This time around, we are having one."

The tension started last month when a four-member transitional team for Wood interviewed about 17 county department heads and asked for resumes. The other employees who weren't retained are Planning Director Juliet Richey, Renee Biby, the grants administrator and public utilities coordinator, and Haines.

Richey was hired in 2005 and is well-respected in the Planning Department, Butler said. Biby was hired in 2006 and promoted to grant administrator last year. Haines, an Army veteran who was drafted in 1969 and retired in 2000, was hired in 2005.

The shake-up in Washington County isn't unusual, said Chris Villines, executive director of the Association of Arkansas Counties. The number of grievances goes up when newly elected officials take office, he said.

The association will pay for an attorney for the county to handle the grievance, Villines said.

The matter could end up in circuit court, Bowman and Pond said.

