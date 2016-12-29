Welders advance in competition

— Friends Jacob Miller and Blaine Hipp got their welding start during their time at West Side High School in Greers Ferry, when they first began competing in state welding competitions.

Now, after having competed in the American Welding Society’s U.S. Invitational Weld Trials earlier this month in Huntsville, Alabama, Miller, 21, and Hipp, 18, have been named two of the top-three finalists who will compete in the American Welding Society/SkillsUSA TeamUSA Finals from Feb. 20-24. The competitor who wins and is named the SkillsUSA World Team Welder in February will go on to represent the United States in the WorldSkills Competition in Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates, in October.

Miller received an associate degree in applied science in welding technology from Arkansas State University-Heber Springs in 2015. He won a gold medal at the Arkansas SkillsUSA competition in 2014 and finished seven points behind the first-place competitor in the 2015 American Welding Society/SkillsUSA TeamUSA Finals.

“I started welding in high school and wanted to continue and get more education in that field, just because of job security,” Miller said. “It’s a trade. There’s always going to be a demand for welders — that, and I enjoy it.”

Hipp, a first-year student studying welding at ASU-Heber Springs, said being surrounded by welders helped him choose to study welding in higher education. Hipp won gold medals in 2014 and 2015 at the Arkansas SkillsUSA state championships.

“I just grew up with Jacob and my brother, [Bryce]. They’re both welders, and they kind of got me into it,” Hipp said.

Aaron Carr, welding instructor at ASU-Heber Springs, said he saw “unlimited” potential in Miller and Hipp.

“They are determined, and they pay attention to detail, and I would assume that they were brought up doing stuff with their hands from the time that they were young,” he said. “They are naturally quick learners.”

Carr’s uncle, Randy Carr, is an adjunct instructor at ASU-Heber Springs and the welding instructor at West Side High School in Greers Ferry, where Aaron Carr said Miller and Hipp received a “really solid foundation” in welding.

“What’s interesting about welding is there’s so many types of welding that you can do,” Aaron Carr said. “You can go from building trailers and dump trucks to putting airplanes and spaceships together. Everything has got something to do with welding. A lot of times, I ask people to come up with something that’s possible without welding.”

Miller said that during the week of the U.S Invitational Weld Trials this month, each competitor had 18 hours total to complete a series of projects, which are graded on a point system.

“It’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity to be able to go through this and compete with the best guys in the U.S., but it’s an even better opportunity to do this again,” Miller said of competing more than once. “I was lucky to be age-eligible to be able to do it again. It’s definitely something that is life-changing, getting to compete with these guys.”

Randy Carr said the competition tests the welders on different configurations of joints and different welding positions.

“It doesn’t make anything that’s useful in life. It’s just a project put together to try out the different aspects of the welds,” he said.

Hipp said that at state competitions, welders have smaller projects and 30 minutes to complete a project.

“It’s just this year, the projects were much bigger than when I first started,” Hipp said.

Hipp also said he felt he and Miller were prepared for the competition that took place this month.

“We’d been practicing for a month or so before we went to Alabama,” Hipp said. “We ran through all the projects quite a few times.”

Randy Carr said West Side High School and ASU-Heber Springs work together to educate strong welders.

“As far as we know, there have only been five from Arkansas who’ve ever qualified for the World Trials, and all of them have been West Side and ASU students,” he said.

From Jan. 16-20, Miller and Hipp will participate in an American Welding Society TeamUSA Finalist Tune-up, where the top three competitors will have their work assessed and become better prepared to compete at the world level.

Miller said being named to the top three and qualifying for the TeamUSA Finals was like a sigh of relief.

“You work so hard, and this is something that you’re 110 percent dedicated to,” he said. “You spend time every single day working on this stuff, and for it to pay off like that, you’re excited.”

