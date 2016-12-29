FOOTBALL

Bucs’ RB suspended

Tampa Bay running back Doug Martin has been suspended four games for violating the NFL’s policy on performance-enhancing substances and said Wednesday that he’s entering a treatment facility rather than appealing the ban. The two-time Pro Bowl selection, slowed by a hamstring injury this season after rushing for 1,402 yards in 2015, will miss Sunday’s regular-season finale against Carolina. He also sat out last week’s 31-24 loss at New Orleans after being declared inactive against the Saints, though that game won’t count against the penalty. Martin said in a statement that he learned of the suspension last week and that his “initial instinct” was to “appeal the suspension and finish the season with my teammates.” The fifth-year pro said he decided to enter a treatment facility “and receive the help I truly need” after discussing the matter with people close to him, including Bucs Coach Dirk Koetter.

Ware’s career in jeopardy

DeMarcus Ware needs season-ending back surgery that could spell the end of his NFL career. The Denver Broncos placed Ware on injured reserve Wednesday along with cornerback Kayvon Webster, who suffered a concussion last weekend at Kansas City. The Broncos (8-7) elevated nose tackle Kyle Peko and cornerback Taurean Nixon from the practice squad to take their places on the roster for the season finale against Oakland (12-3). Ware took a big pay cut to return to the Broncos after winning his first Super Bowl ring, but he missed almost all of the offseason with back troubles. He broke his left forearm Sept. 18. The 12-year veteran had 4 sacks in 10 games, giving him 138½ for his career, sixth best all-time.

BASKETBALL

Buss, Jackson call it quits

Jeanie Buss, the Lakers’ president and co-owner, and New York Knicks President Phil Jackson have called off their four-year engagement. Jackson announced the decision by posting a joint statement with Buss on Twitter. “With mutual love and respect, we have decided to end our engagement,” the statement read. “With the nature of our professional obligations and the geographic distance between us, sustaining the relationship has been difficult. We have shared many wonderful moments through the years, and we expect to remain supportive of each other in the future.” Buss added on Twitter: “The love of my life is the Los Angeles Lakers. I love Phil & will always. It’s not fair to him or Lakers to not have my undivided attention.” Buss and Jackson met during the 1999-2000 season, when Jackson first began coaching the Lakers. Los Angeles won the first of three consecutive NBA championships that season. Jackson coached five Lakers championship teams. Buss and Jackson got engaged in December 2012, a year after Jackson’s last season coaching the Lakers. Two years later, in the spring of 2014, Jackson began his career as an NBA executive as the Knicks president.

Ex-Drake assistant files suit

Former Drake assistant Courtney Graham has sued Bulldogs Coach Jennie Baranczyk and the university, claiming she was forced to resign after her homosexuality became public. In her recently filed federal lawsuit, Graham alleged that Baranczyk slowly stripped her of her duties as assistant head coach after she brought her girlfriend and now wife to a home game in November 2014. According to Graham, Baranczyk told her she “was not acting like herself” and forced her to take time off shortly after Baranczyk learned of Graham’s sexual orientation. Graham also alleged that she was subsequently left out of team meetings and scouting trips and subjected to hostile interactions at work. Graham said she was asked to resign in May 2015 without reason, and that she ultimately resigned under duress nearly three weeks later. Graham’s lawsuit alleges sexual orientation discrimination, two counts of retaliation, negligence, intentional infliction of emotional distress and harassment. Drake released a statement Wednesday denying Graham’s allegations.

HORSE RACING

Virus found at track

State agriculture officials say they’ve confirmed a case of Equine Herpes Myeloencephalopathy, an often deadly neurological disease spread by horse-to-horse contact, at the New Orleans Fair Grounds Racetrack. The Louisiana Department of Agriculture & Forestry said in a news release Wednesday that a 2-year-old thoroughbred gelding reportedly developed a fever and neurological signs last week and was euthanized Monday. Nasal swab and blood tests were confirmed positive for Equine Herpes Virus-1 neurogenic strain. EHM is caused from a mutant strain of EHV-1, a common respiratory virus. Although not transmissible to humans, department officials said EHM can be spread through the air, contaminated equipment, clothing and hands. Symptoms include fever, ocular or nasal discharge, limb swelling, abortion and neurologic signs like unsteady gait, urine dribbling, hind limb weakness and inability to rise. There is no cure but symptoms are treatable. LDAF said no other horses at the Fair Grounds have shown signs of the disease, but the barn where the affected horse was housed is currently under quarantine. Forty-six horses in the barn are being monitored twice daily for clinical signs of the disease such as fever.

CYCLING

Britain’s Wiggins retires

Bradley Wiggins has announced his retirement from cycling, ending a career in which he won a British-record eight Olympic medals and the Tour de France. Wiggins, 36, made the announcement Wednesday in a statement on his Facebook and Instagram pages. Wiggins said “2016 is the end of the road for this chapter, onwards and upwards,” adding that he fulfilled a “childhood aspiration of making a living and a career out of the sport I fell in love with at the age of 12.” Wiggins is Britain’s most decorated Olympian with five golds in eight medals.

TENNIS

Ivanovic announces retirement

LONDON — Ana Ivanovic retired from tennis Wednesday at age 29, ending a career in which she was ranked No. 1 in 2008 but can no longer play at the highest level because of injuries.

In a live broadcast on Facebook, Ivanovic said “it was a difficult decision, but there is so much to celebrate.” The Serb won 15 tour titles, including the 2008 French Open, and is now ranked No. 63.

“It’s been well-known that I’ve been hampered by injuries. … I can only play if I can perform up to my own high standards and I can no longer do that,” she said. “So it’s time to move on.”

Ivanovic became a UNICEF national ambassador for Serbia in 2007 and said that position will figure in her plans.

“I will become an ambassador of sport and healthy life. I will also explore opportunities in business, beauty and fashion among other endeavors,” she said on Facebook. “I will also have more time for my philanthropic activities with my work with UNICEF. I’ve lived my dreams and I really hope to help others do so as well.”

A finalist at the French Open in 2007 and the Australian Open in 2008, Ivanovic lost in the first round of this year’s U.S. Open to 89th-ranked Denisa Allertova of the Czech Republic. It was her second consecutive exit in the first round at Flushing Meadows.

Ivanovic announced a week later that she would take the rest of the season off because of wrist and toe injuries, saying she had a recurring wrist injury and would also have surgery on a toe she broke at the Australian Open in January 2015.

“Ana is a true champion and a great ambassador for the sport of women’s tennis,” WTA CEO Steve Simon said in a statement on the tour’s website. “She has contributed greatly to the entire sport, both in her home country of Serbia and across the globe.”