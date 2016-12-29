Russians find 2nd recorder from plane

MOSCOW — Search teams on Wednesday recovered another flight recorder from a Russian military plane that crashed in the Black Sea, the Defense Ministry said.

The first flight recorder was found the previous day, and experts have started to analyze its data.

The Tu-154 crashed into the sea early Sunday, two minutes after taking off in good weather from the city of Sochi. It was carrying members of the Alexandrov Ensemble, widely known as the Red Army Choir, to a New Year’s concert at a Russian military base in Syria. The crash killed all 92 people aboard the plane.

The Defense Ministry said 15 bodies and 239 body fragments had been recovered from the crash scene. It previously said 17 bodies had been found.

The recovery effort has involved 3,600 people, including about 200 navy divers flown to the site from all over Russia. They have been aided by drones and submersibles.

Twin blasts in Philippine town injure 32

MANILA, Philippines — At least 32 people were wounded when two bombs exploded in a central Philippine town during a boxing competition at an annual Roman Catholic holiday festival, authorities said today.

The twin blasts occurred late Wednesday in Hilongos town in Leyte province, said Senior Inspector Jenyzen Enciso, the provincial police spokesman. Sixteen of the wounded were admitted to various hospitals while 16 others went home after treatment of their injuries, Enciso said.

Police recovered an 81mm mortar cartridge and a cellphone apparently used to detonate the homemade bombs, she said.

The victims included at least 10 children ages 7 to 15.

No one has claimed responsibility, and investigators were trying to identify the attacker.

Philippine forces have been placed on alert amid offensives in the country’s south against Muslim militants, including Abu Sayyaf gunmen and armed sympathizers of the Islamic State.

S. Koreans push to annul sex-slave accord

SEOUL, South Korea — South Korea’s opposition politicians on Wednesday called for nullifying a settlement with Japan on compensation for South Korean women forced into sexual slavery during World War II.

Their statements on the anniversary of the deal came amid growing efforts to erase some of the key policies of impeached President Park Geun-hye.

Woo Sang-ho, floor leader of the main opposition Democratic Party, said the party will work to invalidate the agreement with Japan if a party member wins the presidential election that would take place if Park is removed from office, echoing similar promises made by the party’s potential candidates.

Kim Gyeong-rok, spokesman of the People’s Party, criticized the Park administration for “selling away” the victims’ honor and dignity, and said the issue couldn’t be resolved without Japan offering a sincere apology and admitting legal responsibility.

Under the agreement, Japan pledged to give $8.5 million to a foundation to help support the former sex slaves. South Korea, in exchange, vowed to refrain from criticizing Japan over the issue. The deal was widely criticized in South Korea, where many thought the government settled for too little.

China religion chief floats Vatican talks

BEIJING — China’s head of religious affairs said Beijing is willing to have constructive dialogue with the Vatican but stressed that Catholics should “hold up high the flag of patriotism” and adapt Catholicism to Chinese society.

Wang Zuo’an, the director of the State Administration for Religious Affairs, made the remarks Tuesday at a meeting of China’s official Catholic Church, which includes bishops, priests and lay Catholics, state media reported.

Beijing insists that the party-controlled Chinese Catholic Patriotic Association has the authority to appoint Chinese bishops, a decision the Holy See says belongs to the pope alone. The dispute over bishop nominations is a stumbling block that has prevented the re-establishment of diplomatic relations.

China severed relations with the Holy See in 1951 after the Communists took over, and the officially atheistic government closed churches and imprisoned priests, some for decades. Worship is officially allowed only in state-authorized churches outside the pope’s authority, though many of China’s estimated 12 million Catholics are thought to attend underground churches.