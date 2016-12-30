1 accused of firing at brother of slain man

Police arrested a Blytheville man on accusations that he shot at the brother of a man who was killed the day before, authorities said.

After a brief standoff Thursday morning with police officers at his West McHaney Drive home in southwest Blytheville, Markus Gentry, 27, was detained and charged with aggravated assault and parole violation, said Capt. Scott Adams, commander of the Blytheville Police Department's Criminal Investigation Division.

According to a police report, neighbors in the 2100 block of West McHaney Drive called authorities at 11:22 p.m. Wednesday about shots fired in the area. When officers arrived, they saw Treyvon Peel, who told them Gentry fired several shots at him and chased him across an open lot.

Peel told police that Gentry admitted to fatally shooting Peel's brother, Michael Treman Harris, 26, on Tuesday, Adams said. Peel told police he went to Gentry's home to confront him the following evening.

Gentry stepped outside his home and the two argued, Adams said.

Peel told police he ran from Gentry, and Gentry went back inside his home.

Officers spoke with Gentry's family members, who confirmed he was inside the home. After a brief standoff, officers entered the home and arrested Gentry early Thursday morning, Adams said.

Gentry and Harris were involved in a long-running dispute, Peel told police.

Police found Harris' body inside his 19th Street home in Blytheville at 9:30 p.m. Tuesday with "obvious gunshot wounds," Adams said.

"The two men had an ongoing beef between them," Adams said. "[Harris'] brother felt Gentry was the one who killed Harris."

Authorities sent Harris' body to the state Crime Laboratory in Little Rock for an autopsy.

Harris' death was the 11th homicide this year in the Mississippi County town of 18,272, Adams said.

Alex Pearl, a worker at Lucky's Market on Division Street in Blytheville, said customers have talked about both shootings. Wednesday's happened only a few blocks west of the convenience store.

"Everybody is worried about the crime," Pearl said. "I haven't had a problem here yet, but we are all concerned."

Adams said police are continuing their investigation into the fatal shooting. Gentry will be arraigned next week in Mississippi County District Court.

Detectives combed a vacant lot near Gentry's home Thursday afternoon searching for spent shell casings from the weapon that Gentry is accused of firing at Peel. Adams said if any are found, police will attempt to match them with casings recovered at the home where Harris was killed.

Gentry is being held in the Mississippi County jail in Luxora.

State Desk on 12/30/2016