1 killed, 2 injured in Harrison wreck

An 82-year-old man was killed in a two-vehicle crash Wednesday afternoon in Boone County, according to the Arkansas State Police.

Authorities said the crash happened about 2:40 p.m. when Robert Stewart of Marshall was attempting to make a left turn onto U.S. 65 at U.S. 62 outside Harrison.

Stewart failed to yield to an oncoming vehicle that was northbound on U.S. 65 in the inside lane, causing the northbound vehicle to strike Stewart's vehicle, according to a preliminary report.

Stewart died of injuries sustained from the collision, authorities said. Also injured were a passenger in Stewart's vehicle, 52-year-old Angela Perez of Marshall, and the driver of the northbound vehicle, 61-year-old Terry Wheeler of Western Grove.

At least one of the people injured was taken to North Arkansas Regional Medical Center in Harrison, according to the report.

Travel conditions at the time of the crash were listed in the report as clear and dry.

Metro on 12/30/2016