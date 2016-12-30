19 inmates to leave U.S. prison in Cuba

The White House has informed Congress of its plans to resettle as many as 19 detainees held at Guantanamo Bay, Cuba, in a final sprint to pare down the inmate population at the military prison, U.S. officials said.

Even if the transfers occur before Jan. 20 as planned, about 40 inmates will remain at the lockup.

President Barack Obama's inability to close Guantanamo after eight years in office empowers President-elect Donald Trump to keep the prison operational. Trump has said he will make it part of his counterterrorism policy and "load it up with some bad dudes."

The end to Obama's Guantanamo plans also renews the debate over the proper handling of terrorism suspects and the legality of a system that was designed to interrogate and hold al-Qaida suspects after the Sept. 11, 2001, terror attacks.

"The bottom line is that the continuing existence of Guantanamo is a legal and moral blight," said Hina Shamsi, director of the American Civil Liberties Union's National Security Project. "It is the embodiment of U.S. violations of the rule of law, unfair trials and unlawful and indefinite detentions without charge or trial."

The eleventh-hour transfer plans, which would move a group of prisoners to the United Arab Emirates and other inmates to Oman, Saudi Arabia and possibly Italy, culminates a flurry of resettlements that U.S. diplomats have negotiated in recent years. The planned transfers were first reported by The New York Times.

Since Obama took office, the United States has repatriated or resettled 179 prisoners, helping to winnow the detainee population from a peak under President George W. Bush of more than 700 to 59 today.

Early in his administration, Obama attempted to bring suspects to the United States for trial in the federal courts, but he abandoned those efforts in the face of stiff political resistance. Over the years, Congress has enacted tight restrictions on how and where prisoners can be resettled.

Last winter, Obama made another appeal to Congress, asking lawmakers to set aside opposition and consider a plan to bring some inmates to the United States for imprisonment.

Detainee advocates fault Obama for not pushing harder for closure or for changing a military trial system so slow that five 9/11 suspects, including self-proclaimed mastermind Khalid Sheikh Mohammed, are not expected to be tried until 2020. Guantanamo also holds a group of "forever prisoners," whom officials say they cannot release because of security risks but who also cannot be tried because of a lack of appropriate evidence.

"History is going to judge him badly for his failure to close Guantanamo and particularly for his failure to do everything he has legal authority to do," said Wells Dixon, a senior staff attorney at the Center for Constitutional Rights, which represents Guantanamo prisoners.

Emily Horne, a White House spokesman, said the administration has continued to take "all possible steps" to move detainees out of Guantanamo and close the prison.

"The continued operation of the Guantanamo Bay detention facility weakens our national security by draining resources, damaging our relationships with key allies and partners and emboldening violent extremists," she said.

Some lawmakers continue to object even to transfers vetted by a panel of law enforcement, military and intelligence officials. Rep. Mac Thornberry, R-Texas, chairman of the House Armed Services Committee, warned against more transfers in a letter earlier this month to Defense Secretary Ashton Carter, who signs off on each resettlement.

"I am concerned that there has been insufficient due diligence prior to transfer, and that recipient nations have lacked the capability to enforce proper security measures to mitigate the risk of re-engagement," Thornberry wrote in the letter, a copy of which was seen by The Washington Post.

While some released detainees have been found to have returned to militant activity, officials say the risks have been overblown.

Trump has not spoken extensively about Guantanamo, but he has criticized prisoner releases and identified the military prison as a "very safe place" to house suspected militants.

"I want to make sure, 100 percent sure, that if we're going to release people, number 1, they're going to be people that can be released, and it's going to be safe to release them," Trump said in an interview with The Miami Herald.

He also suggested that he would put new prisoners in Guantanamo.

The last time the United States added to the prisoner population at Guantanamo was in 2008, before Obama took office.

A spokesman for the Trump transition team did not respond to a request for comment.

A Section on 12/30/2016