Police investigating after 2 men found dead inside Arkansas home

Police are investigating the deaths of two men whose bodies were found inside a Jonesboro home Wednesday night.

Jonesboro police officials said in a news release that the victims, 57-year-old Kenny Coleman and 52-year-old Charles Jones, appear to have died from gunshot wounds. Their bodies have been sent to the state Crime Laboratory.

The relationship between the two men was not stated in the news release.

Authorities arrived at a house in the 200 block of North Miller Street shortly before 9 p.m. after a relative of one of the victims discovered the bodies and called police, said Jonesboro Police Department spokesman Paul Holmes.

State Desk on 12/30/2016