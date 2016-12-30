Home / Latest News /
Arkansas man accused of swinging knife, found lying in blood
An Arkansas man accused of aggravated assault was found unconscious in a kitchen “with blood all around him” Thursday night, the Baxter County sheriff’s office said.
The sheriff’s office said in a news release that 24-year-old Dominic Anthony Swingle of Mountain Home had arrived intoxicated at a house in the 100 block of County Road 989.
He was acting aggressively, and he drew a knife, swinging it at two people, the sheriff’s office said. Swingle then left the house, as did the other people who were there.
When the people who witnessed Swingle’s alleged knife-swinging returned to the house, they found him “passed out in the kitchen with blood all around him,” the release said. A sheriff’s deputy arrived at the house around 8:50 p.m.
Swingle had a large cut on his right hand and was taken to the Baxter Regional Medical Center. He told authorities he sustained the wound when he stabbed a tree.
Charged with aggravated assault, he was booked into the Baxter County jail a little before 11 p.m. and is being held there in lieu of $10,000 bond.
