Police: Arkansas man dies after vehicle crashes into church building

An Arkansas man is dead after his pickup ran into the side of a church building in Lincoln County Thursday afternoon, according to state police.

Samuel Lee Hegwood, 58, of Grady was driving a 2004 Ford F-150 north on Arkansas 11 in Lincoln County around 3 p.m. when he left the roadway and struck a church building, according to an Arkansas State Police report.

His body was taken to a hospital in Pine Bluff, police said. No one else was reported injured in the wreck, and conditions were clear and dry at the time.

As of Friday, 541 fatalities had been reported so far this year involving wrecks on Arkansas roads, according to preliminary data.