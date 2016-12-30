Bowl glance

Bowl payout information provided by collegefootballpoll.com. Payouts, except for independents like Notre Dame and Brigham Young, are placed in a pool for each conference and divided among the schools of that conference.

O/U denotes the “over/under,” which is the projected number of total points to be scored in a single game.

Completed games

DATE BOWL RESULT LOCATION PAYOUT

Dec. 17 New Mexico New Mexico 23, UTSA 20 Albuquerque, N.M. $456,250

COMMENT Richard McQuarley had two short touchdown runs and New Mexico (9-4) won a bowl for the second time in a half-century, topping Texas-San Antonio (6-7).

Dec. 17 Las Vegas San Diego St. 34, Houston 10 Las Vegas $100,000

COMMENT Donnel Pumphrey broke the NCAA career rushing record in his college finale, running for 115 yards and a touchdown to lead San Diego State (11-3) over Houston (9-4).

Dec. 17 Camellia Appalachian St. 31, Toledo 28 Montgomery, Ala. $100,000

COMMENT Marcus Cox rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown, and Michael Rubino kicked the go-ahead 39-yard field goal to lift Appalachian State (10-3) to a victory over Toledo (9-4).

Dec. 17 Cure Arkansas St. 31, Cent. Fla. 13 Orlando, Fla. $1.35 million

COMMENT Arkansas State (8-5) turned two fumbles — one on a kick return and another on a punt return — into touchdowns to run away from Central Florida (6-7).

Dec. 17 New Orleans So. Miss. 28, La.-Lafayette 21 New Orleans $500,000

COMMENT Nick Mullens went 25-of-40 passing for 346 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Ito Smith ran for 126 yards and 2 more touchdowns to lead Southern Miss. (7-6) past La.-Lafayette (6-7).

Dec. 19 Miami Beach Tulsa 55, Cent. Michigan 10 Miami $1 million

COMMENT Dane Evans passed for 304 yards and 5 touchdowns, three to Keevan Lucas, and Tulsa (10-3) rolled past Central Michigan (6-7).

Dec. 20 Boca Raton W. Kentucky 51, Memphis 31 Boca Raton, Fla. $400,000

COMMENT Senior Anthony Wales gained 329 yards from scrimmage and Western Kentucky (11-3) earned a bowl victory for the third year in a row by beating Memphis (8-4).

Dec. 21 Poinsettia Brigham Young 24, Wyoming 21 San Diego $612,500

COMMENT Senior Jamaal Williams ran for 210 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, while Tanner Mangum ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead BYU (9-4) to a victory over Wyoming (8-6).

Dec. 22 Idaho Potato Idaho 61, Colorado State 50 Boise, Idaho $325,000

COMMENT Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan was 21 of 31 for 381 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions to guide the Vandals (9-4) past Colorado State (7-6).

Dec. 23 Bahamas Old Dominion 24, E. Mich. 20 Nassau, Bahamas $450,000

COMMENT David Washington threw three touchdowns passes, Ray Lawry ran for 133 yards and Old Dominion (10-3) beat E. Michigan (7-6), which lost in its first bowl appearance since 1987.

Dec. 23 Armed Forces Louisiana Tech 48, Navy 45 Fort Worth $675,000

COMMENT Louisiana Tech quarterback Ryan Higgins threw for 409 yards and 4 touchdowns, 2 each to Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson, but it was a 32-yard field goal from Jonathan Barnes that gave the Bulldogs (9-5) the victory over Navy (9-5).

Dec. 23 Dollar General Troy 28, Ohio 23 Mobile, Ala. $750,000

COMMENT Jordan Chunn had three short touchdown runs and Troy (10-3) intercepted four passes in a 28-23 victory over Ohio (8-6).

Dec. 24 Hawaii Hawaii 52, Middle Tennessee 35 Honolulu $650,000

COMMENT Quarterback Dru Brown completed 20 of 30 passes for 274 and 4 touchdowns for Hawaii (7-7), which beat Middle Tennessee (8-5) after overcoming a 14-0 deficit by converting 3 turnovers into 21 points. Diocemy Jones ran for 170 yards on 25 attempts.

Dec. 26 St. Petersburg Miss.State 17, Miami (Ohio) 16 St. Petersburg $537,500

COMMENT Misssissippi State (6-7) blocked an extra point and a field goal within the closing seconds to preserve the victory over Miami (Ohio) (6-7).

Dec. 26 Quick Lane Boston College 36, Maryland 30 Detroit $1.2 million

COMMENT Patrick Towles threw two touchdown passes and caught one for Boston College (7-6), which led by 23 points in the third quarter before holding on to beat Maryland (6-7).

Dec. 26 Independence N.C. State 41, Vanderbilt 17 Shreveport $1.2 million

COMMENT Jaylen Samuels caught three touchdown passes and Nyheim Hines returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown for N.C. State (7-6) in a victory over Vanderbilt (6-7).

Dec. 27 Heart of Dallas Army 38, N. Texas 31, OT Dallas $1.1 million

COMMENT Jordan Asberry ran for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down in overtime, sending Army (8-5) past North Texas (5-8).

Dec. 27 Military Wake Forest 34, Temple 26 Annapolis, Md. $1 million

COMMENT Junior quarterback John Wolford completed 10 of 19 passes for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Wake Forest (7-6) past Temple (10-4) and snap a three-game losing streak.

Dec. 27 Holiday Minnesota 17, Wash. St. 12 San Diego $2.8 million

COMMENT Shannon Brooks caught a tipped pass from Mitch Leidner for a 13-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and Minnesota (9-4), beset by turmoil after 10 players were suspended following a sexual assault investigation, upset Washington State (8-5).

Dec. 27 Cactus Baylor 31, Boise State 12 Phoenix $3.3 million

COMMENT KD Cannon had 14 catches for a Cactus Bowl-record 226 yards and two touchdowns to help Baylor (7-6) end a difficult season with a victory over Boise State (10-3).

Dec. 28 Pinstripe Northwestern 31, Pittsburgh 24 Bronx, N.Y. $2 million

COMMENT Justin Jackson ran for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns — 2 rushing, 1 receiving — to power Northwestern (7-6) past Pittsburgh (8-5).

Dec. 28 Russell Ath. Miami 31, West Virginia 14 Orlando, Fla. $2.3 million

COMMENT Brad Kaaya went 24-of-34 passing for 282 and 4 touchdowns, which tied a career best and school bowl record, as Miami (9-4) got a victory over West Virginia (10-3).

Dec. 28 Foster Farms Utah 26, Indiana 24 Santa Clara, Calif. $2.2 million

COMMENT Joe Williams ran for 222 yards and a touchdown and Andy Phillips kicked a 27-yard field goal with 1:24 to play to lead Utah (9-4) over Indiana (6-7).

Dec. 28 Texas Kansas State 33, Texas A&M 28 Houston $3 million

COMMENT Jesse Ertz threw ran for two touchdowns, then passed for 195 yards and another touchdown in Kansas State’s (9-4) victory over Texas A&M (8-5).