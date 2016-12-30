Bowl glance

Bowl payout information provided by collegefootballpoll.com. Payouts, except for independents like Notre Dame and Brigham Young, are placed in a pool for each conference and divided among the schools of that conference.
O/U denotes the “over/under,” which is the projected number of total points to be scored in a single game.
Completed games
DATE BOWL RESULT LOCATION PAYOUT
Dec. 17 New Mexico New Mexico 23, UTSA 20 Albuquerque, N.M. $456,250
COMMENT Richard McQuarley had two short touchdown runs and New Mexico (9-4) won a bowl for the second time in a half-century, topping Texas-San Antonio (6-7).
Dec. 17 Las Vegas San Diego St. 34, Houston 10 Las Vegas $100,000
COMMENT Donnel Pumphrey broke the NCAA career rushing record in his college finale, running for 115 yards and a touchdown to lead San Diego State (11-3) over Houston (9-4).
Dec. 17 Camellia Appalachian St. 31, Toledo 28 Montgomery, Ala. $100,000
COMMENT Marcus Cox rushed for 143 yards and a touchdown, and Michael Rubino kicked the go-ahead 39-yard field goal to lift Appalachian State (10-3) to a victory over Toledo (9-4).
Dec. 17 Cure Arkansas St. 31, Cent. Fla. 13 Orlando, Fla. $1.35 million
COMMENT Arkansas State (8-5) turned two fumbles — one on a kick return and another on a punt return — into touchdowns to run away from Central Florida (6-7).
Dec. 17 New Orleans So. Miss. 28, La.-Lafayette 21 New Orleans $500,000
COMMENT Nick Mullens went 25-of-40 passing for 346 yards and 2 touchdowns, while Ito Smith ran for 126 yards and 2 more touchdowns to lead Southern Miss. (7-6) past La.-Lafayette (6-7).
Dec. 19 Miami Beach Tulsa 55, Cent. Michigan 10 Miami $1 million
COMMENT Dane Evans passed for 304 yards and 5 touchdowns, three to Keevan Lucas, and Tulsa (10-3) rolled past Central Michigan (6-7).
Dec. 20 Boca Raton W. Kentucky 51, Memphis 31 Boca Raton, Fla. $400,000
COMMENT Senior Anthony Wales gained 329 yards from scrimmage and Western Kentucky (11-3) earned a bowl victory for the third year in a row by beating Memphis (8-4).
Dec. 21 Poinsettia Brigham Young 24, Wyoming 21 San Diego $612,500
COMMENT Senior Jamaal Williams ran for 210 yards and a touchdown on 26 carries, while Tanner Mangum ran for a touchdown and threw for another to lead BYU (9-4) to a victory over Wyoming (8-6).
Dec. 22 Idaho Potato Idaho 61, Colorado State 50 Boise, Idaho $325,000
COMMENT Idaho quarterback Matt Linehan was 21 of 31 for 381 yards with 4 touchdowns and no interceptions to guide the Vandals (9-4) past Colorado State (7-6).
Dec. 23 Bahamas Old Dominion 24, E. Mich. 20 Nassau, Bahamas $450,000
COMMENT David Washington threw three touchdowns passes, Ray Lawry ran for 133 yards and Old Dominion (10-3) beat E. Michigan (7-6), which lost in its first bowl appearance since 1987.
Dec. 23 Armed Forces Louisiana Tech 48, Navy 45 Fort Worth $675,000
COMMENT Louisiana Tech quarterback Ryan Higgins threw for 409 yards and 4 touchdowns, 2 each to Trent Taylor and Carlos Henderson, but it was a 32-yard field goal from Jonathan Barnes that gave the Bulldogs (9-5) the victory over Navy (9-5).
Dec. 23 Dollar General Troy 28, Ohio 23 Mobile, Ala. $750,000
COMMENT Jordan Chunn had three short touchdown runs and Troy (10-3) intercepted four passes in a 28-23 victory over Ohio (8-6).
Dec. 24 Hawaii Hawaii 52, Middle Tennessee 35 Honolulu $650,000
COMMENT Quarterback Dru Brown completed 20 of 30 passes for 274 and 4 touchdowns for Hawaii (7-7), which beat Middle Tennessee (8-5) after overcoming a 14-0 deficit by converting 3 turnovers into 21 points. Diocemy Jones ran for 170 yards on 25 attempts.
Dec. 26 St. Petersburg Miss.State 17, Miami (Ohio) 16 St. Petersburg $537,500
COMMENT Misssissippi State (6-7) blocked an extra point and a field goal within the closing seconds to preserve the victory over Miami (Ohio) (6-7).
Dec. 26 Quick Lane Boston College 36, Maryland 30 Detroit $1.2 million
COMMENT Patrick Towles threw two touchdown passes and caught one for Boston College (7-6), which led by 23 points in the third quarter before holding on to beat Maryland (6-7).
Dec. 26 Independence N.C. State 41, Vanderbilt 17 Shreveport $1.2 million
COMMENT Jaylen Samuels caught three touchdown passes and Nyheim Hines returned a kickoff 100 yards for a touchdown for N.C. State (7-6) in a victory over Vanderbilt (6-7).
Dec. 27 Heart of Dallas Army 38, N. Texas 31, OT Dallas $1.1 million
COMMENT Jordan Asberry ran for a 3-yard touchdown on fourth down in overtime, sending Army (8-5) past North Texas (5-8).
Dec. 27 Military Wake Forest 34, Temple 26 Annapolis, Md. $1 million
COMMENT Junior quarterback John Wolford completed 10 of 19 passes for 183 yards and 2 touchdowns to lead Wake Forest (7-6) past Temple (10-4) and snap a three-game losing streak.
Dec. 27 Holiday Minnesota 17, Wash. St. 12 San Diego $2.8 million
COMMENT Shannon Brooks caught a tipped pass from Mitch Leidner for a 13-yard, go-ahead touchdown in the third quarter and Minnesota (9-4), beset by turmoil after 10 players were suspended following a sexual assault investigation, upset Washington State (8-5).
Dec. 27 Cactus Baylor 31, Boise State 12 Phoenix $3.3 million
COMMENT KD Cannon had 14 catches for a Cactus Bowl-record 226 yards and two touchdowns to help Baylor (7-6) end a difficult season with a victory over Boise State (10-3).
Dec. 28 Pinstripe Northwestern 31, Pittsburgh 24 Bronx, N.Y. $2 million
COMMENT Justin Jackson ran for 224 yards and 3 touchdowns — 2 rushing, 1 receiving — to power Northwestern (7-6) past Pittsburgh (8-5).
Dec. 28 Russell Ath. Miami 31, West Virginia 14 Orlando, Fla. $2.3 million
COMMENT Brad Kaaya went 24-of-34 passing for 282 and 4 touchdowns, which tied a career best and school bowl record, as Miami (9-4) got a victory over West Virginia (10-3).
Dec. 28 Foster Farms Utah 26, Indiana 24 Santa Clara, Calif. $2.2 million
COMMENT Joe Williams ran for 222 yards and a touchdown and Andy Phillips kicked a 27-yard field goal with 1:24 to play to lead Utah (9-4) over Indiana (6-7).
Dec. 28 Texas Kansas State 33, Texas A&M 28 Houston $3 million
COMMENT Jesse Ertz threw ran for two touchdowns, then passed for 195 yards and another touchdown in Kansas State’s (9-4) victory over Texas A&M (8-5).
Print Headline: Bowl glance
ADVERTISEMENT
Comments on: Bowl glance
To report abuse or misuse of this area please hit the "Suggest Removal" link in the comment to alert our online managers. Read our Terms of Use policy.
You must login to make comments.