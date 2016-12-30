China clash kills 5 in Uighur region

BEIJING — Five people were killed in a clash at a branch of the Communist Party in the western Chinese region of Xinjiang, the state media outlets reported Thursday.

Authorities described the violence, which occurred Wednesday, as a terrorist attack. They said assailants armed with knives and a bomb stormed the Moyu County party offices in western Xinjiang, killing an official and a security guard.

The police shot dead three people at the scene, according to Xinhua, a state news agency.

The confrontation was the latest outburst of violence in a region plagued by tensions between the government and the Uighurs, a mostly Muslim minority group that inhabits Xinjiang, a desolate area that borders Kazakhstan, Mongolia and several other countries.

It has been months since the government last reported an attack in the region.