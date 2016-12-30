Collins gets message, sparks UALR to 15-point rally

Joe Foley reminds Sharde Collins before every game what he wants out of his senior guard. Sometimes, he has to remind her in the middle of the game, too.

The message finally registered Thursday night, as Collins shook off a slow start to score 22 points and help the Trojans rally from a 15-point deficit in a 64-60 victory over Louisiana-Lafayette to open Sun Belt Conference play at the Jack Stephens Center.

"She wasn't shooting it and wasn't driving it," UALR's veteran coach said. "Finally, I just had to tell her, 'Sharde, shoot the dang ball.' Once she did that, we all kind of came out of it. That's her role."

Collins took just two shots in the first quarter and missed both, as UALR (7-6, 1-0) fell into a 22-7 hole. She didn't score her first point until 3½ minutes into the second quarter, but her jumper with 6:26 left in the first half made it 22-11 and started the Trojans' slow but steady comeback.

Collins, who is averaging 11.5 points, scored seven more points in the second quarter, including a three-pointer with 29 seconds left to make it 29-24 at halftime. She had six points in the third quarter, then came up with a rebound and an assist on a Kaitlyn Pratt basket that gave UALR a 48-46 lead, its first of the game, in the fourth quarter. She made a jumper later to break a 51-51 tie with 3:25 left.

Foley said Collins needs to take 15-20 shots per game, but he said she's still adjusting to the role of a go-to scorer.

"It is kind of difficult," said Collins, who was 8 of 17 on Thursday. "I've never had to be that type of player. I guess I have to take on that role now."

Freshman Kyra Collier had almost as big of a role in the comeback. The North Little Rock graduate scored a season-high 16 points while adding 11 rebounds and 7 assists. She had eight points in the final 3:25 of the third quarter, including a banked in three-pointer as the shot-clock buzzer sounded to pull UALR within 37-35.

"Ridiculous," Collier said of the shot. "I just heard somebody say '3, 2 ...' and so I just shot it."

Foley said the freshman's defense still is lacking, and that was part of why Louisiana-Lafayette (6-4, 0-1) got off to such a big first-quarter lead. But UALR needs Collier's offense at the moment. She made 3 of 10 shots from the floor, but 9 of 10 free throws while drawing fouls on drives to the basket. Her 11 rebounds were important, too, Foley said.

"That helps tremendously," he said. "If she wasn't doing that, we'd really be in trouble. She's got a lot of heart in her."

UALR's defense eventually came around, too.

The Ragin' Cajuns averaged 72.2 points per game, the second-highest total in the Sun Belt, but were held to their lowest total in more than a month.

Jasmine Thomas had 10 points in the first quarter while the Ragin' Cajuns made 10 of 14 shots to go up 22-7. Louisiana-Lafayette was 17 of 41 (41.4 percent) the rest of the game.

"They turned up their defense, and we couldn't run anything," Ragin' Cajuns Coach Garry Brodhead said.

Brodhead also pointed to the free-throw difference. UALR made 24 of 29 free throws, while Louisiana-Lafayette made 3 of 7.

Jaylyn Gordon, who entered as the Sun Belt's leading scorer at 19.2 points per game, was held to 14 points while Simone Fields, who averaged 15.7, had 12 points.

Fields sat out the first quarter after being late to a team function, Brodhead said. She made 6 of 6 shots from the floor, including a layup with 1:11 left that cut UALR's lead to 57-55. But Collier answered with two free throws and UALR wasn't threatened again.

Foley credited Collins and Monique Townson for sparking UALR's defense.

"Those two have got to be our two best stoppers," he said. "If they hold the other team's best starters down, then we've got a chance."

ULL M FG FT O-R PF A PTS

Thomas 36 8-13 0-0 0-6 2 2 16

Gordon 40 6-16 1-2 0-3 4 5 14

Quinn 33 0-4 0-0 0-2 2 1 0

Alexander 18 3-6 1-1 1-4 4 0 7

Myles 15 0-1 0-0 2-6 1 0 0

Burton 4 0-0 0-0 0-0 0 0 0

Swain 20 2-6 1-2 0-2 0 1 5

Jones 15 2-3 0-0 0-1 4 3 6

Fields 19 6-6 0-2 1-4 5 0 12

TEAM 2-4

Totals 200 27-55 3-7 6-32 22 12 60

PCT. -- FG 49.1. FT 42.9. 3-PT. -- 3-10, 30.0. (Gordon 1-4, Quinn 0-1, Swain 0-2, Jones 2-3). BL -- 3 (Alexander, Myles, Swain). TO -- 13 (Gordon 4). ST -- 2 (Thomas, Gordon)

UALR M FG FT O-R PF A PTS

DeGray 39 0-3 2-4 2-4 0 0 2

Pratt 29 5-12 5-5 3-6 2 1 15

Townson 40 2-7 3-4 1-4 4 5 7

Collins 39 8-17 5-6 0-3 2 1 22

Collier 38 3-10 9-10 0-11 3 7 16

Dillard 13 1-3 0-0 3-3 1 0 2

Chastain 2 0-1 0-0 0-0 0 1 0

Team 1-3

Totals 200 19-53 24-29 10-34 13 14 64

PCT. -- FG 35.8. FT 82.8. 3-PT. 2-5, 40.0. (Townson 0-1, Collins 1-2, Collier 1-2). BL -- 1 (Townson). TO -- 10 (Pratt 4). ST -- 3 (Townson 2).

La.-Lafayette 22 7 17 14 -- 60

UALR 7 17 18 22 -- 64

Officials -- Marsh, Hust, Klenc

Attendance -- 828

ARKANSAS STATE 71,

LOUISIANA-MONROE 56

JONESBORO -- Arkansas State outscored Louisiana-Monroe 9-2 Thursday to start the second half, and the Red Wolves pulled away for a victory over Louisiana-Monroe at the Convocation Center.

It was the Sun Belt Conference opener for both teams.

Guard Jada Ford scored a game-high 24 points to go along with 5 rebounds, 4 assists and 3 steals to help the Red Wolves (3-10, 1-0) end a two-game losing skid.

There were 11 lead changes, but only one in the second half.

Louisiana-Monroe grabbed a 35-33 lead 47 seconds into the second half when guard Alexis Collins hit a layup, but Arkansas State scored the next nine points and the War Hawks were never any closer than four points the rest of the way.

Ford scored 17 of her points in the first half. Brittany Fowler added 13 points for Arkansas State. Ogo Obinabo led the Red Wolves in rebounding with nine, including six on the offensive end.

Collins led Louisiana-Monroe (3-9, 0-1) with 21 points. Gabriella Cortez scored 11 points and grabbed nine rebounds. Both Collins and Cortez handed out five assists.

Arkansas State shot 25 of 61 (41 percent) from the floor while Louisiana-Monroe was 23 of 64 (35.9 percent).

Sports on 12/30/2016