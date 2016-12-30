COMING ATTRACTIONS

Hidden Figures, PG Three brilliant black women at NASA (Taraji P. Henson, Octavia Spencer, Janelle Monae) are the calculating brains behind one of the greatest operations in history: the launch of astronaut John Glenn (Glen Powell) into orbit. With Kevin Costner, Mahershala Ali, Kirsten Dunst, Jim Parsons, Kimberly Quinn; directed by Theodore Melfi. Jan. 6

A Monster Calls, PG-13 A young boy (Lewis MacDougall) whose life is in turmoil finds an unlikely ally -- a Monster (Liam Neeson) who guides him on a journey of courage, faith, and truth. With Sigourney Weaver, Felicity Jones, Toby Kebbell, Ben Moor, James Melville, Oliver Steer, Dominic Boyle; directed by J.A. Bayona. Jan. 6

Underworld: Blood Wars, R Kate Beckinsale returns as death-dealer Selene, this time fending off brutal attacks from both the Lycans and the vampires and pursuing a quest to end the eternal war between the two races, even if it means making the ultimate sacrifice. With Theo James, Tobias Menzies, Lara Pulver, Charles Dance, James Faulkner, Peter Andersson, Clementine Nicholson; directed by Anna Foerster. Jan. 6

MovieStyle on 12/30/2016