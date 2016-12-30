Deserving of trust

In 2013, the 89th Arkansas General Assembly passed Act 226, a law permitting faculty and staff with valid Arkansas Concealed Handgun Licenses (ACHLs) to carry concealed lethal weapons on campuses of higher-education institutions, subject to the discretionary vote of institutional governing boards to allow it.

In respectful compliance with Act 226, however, the governing boards of all 52 higher-education campuses across Arkansas voted unanimously to prohibit carrying lethal weapons of any kind statewide in 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016.

These governing boards made their unanimous decisions independently of each other through thoughtful contemplation of the law and following presentations by professional campus security departments and, sometimes, local municipal police departments or county sheriffs. Rep. Charlie Collins praised several public institutions for inviting him to present his case for permitting concealed-carry on campuses, and acknowledged that those institutions engaged him and others in thoughtful and deliberative discussion before deciding on the evidence before them.

Those unfamiliar with administrative aspects of Arkansas higher education may wonder who these mysterious governing boards are that make such profound decisions regarding campus policies.

The governing boards of individual private and public institutions of higher education, commonly called the Board of Trustees, are citizen-volunteers interested in serving the institutions and the broader objectives of higher education in Arkansas. They work alongside institutional leaders to develop policies and operating procedures so the institution can achieve its mission to provide high-quality post-secondary education to the people of Arkansas.

Individual trustees are commonly civic leaders, business leaders, members of the Chamber of Commerce, lawyers, doctors, and faith leaders in the communities served by the educational institution. They are respected pillars of the community and your neighbors. Many share the conservative values of the Arkansas electorate. Many supported the candidacy and campaigns of those elected to municipal, county, or state government. Statewide, for all 52 private and public higher education institutions, there are at least 370 citizens--nearly three times more people than serve in the Arkansas General Assembly--serving proudly and well as trustees of those institutions.

University and college Boards of Trustees in Arkansas have always had authority to determine the best policies for their respective institutions. Indeed, it is the singular trust that the people of Arkansas and the Arkansas General Assembly entrusted to them!

When Act 226 was enacted in 2013, the decision-making authority regarding the serious issue of campus concealed weapons was given exclusively to these boards statewide. That authority was written into Act 226 by its author, Rep. Charlie Collins.

Each year since enactment, every board accepted this responsibility and every board thoughtfully deliberated, reflected upon, and discussed the full range of implications associated with permitting or prohibiting concealed carry on their campuses. In the end, their decisions were unanimous. In 2013, 2014, 2015, and 2016, every campus of higher education in Arkansas prohibited lethal weapons of all kinds.

Did that decision make Arkansas colleges less safe? To the contrary, the U.S. Department of Education reports that crimes at Arkansas colleges have declined 28 percent since Act 226 was enacted in 2013. Boards of Trustees across Arkansas showed wisdom in basing their decisions on information showing the safety and security of Arkansas college campuses. On Dec. 20, 2016, Gov. Asa Hutchinson expressed his support for continuing authority of institutional Boards of Trustees to make decisions for campus policies, including policies regarding guns on campus. In Governor Hutchinson's words, this "is a very workable arrangement."

Boards of Trustees of Arkansas' higher-education institutions have earned the trust and respect of all Arkansans. We should honor the trust they've earned and let them continue to make decisions in the best interests of the institutions they represent. They make responsible decisions. That is quite evident in the excellent academic performance records and campus safety records of higher-education institutions statewide.

Let us all take a moment to thank our trustees for their service and commitment to making Arkansas a better place for all Arkansans. Let them continue to do their good work without interference from state government, whose focus should be on more pressing issues facing the state.

So, to all the trustees statewide who dedicate their time and professional energy to governance of higher education, thank you!

Stephen Boss is a founding member of Arkansans Against Guns on Campus. The opinions expressed above are his own.

Editorial on 12/30/2016