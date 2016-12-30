Subscribe Register Login

Friday, December 30, 2016, 6:19 p.m.

Drew Morgan apologizes for Belk Bowl ejection via Twitter

By Jimmy Carter

This article was published today at 6:13 p.m.

nwa-democrat-gazettejason-ivester-arkansas-razorbacks-wide-receiver-drew-morgan-80-hauls-in-a-long-pass-in-the-third-quarter-against-virginia-tech-during-the-belk-bowl-on-thursday-dec-29-2016-at-bank-of-america-stadium-in-charlotte-nc

PHOTO BY JASON IVESTER

NWA Democrat-Gazette/JASON IVESTER Arkansas Razorbacks wide receiver Drew Morgan (80) hauls in a long pass in the third quarter against Virginia Tech during the Belk Bowl on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2016, at Bank of America Stadium in Charlotte, N.C.


FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas senior receiver Drew Morgan tweeted a statement apologizing for spitting in a Virginia Tech player's face, an action which led to his ejection in the waning minutes of the Razorbacks' 35-24 loss to the Hokies in the Belk Bowl on Thursday.

Morgan was ejected with 5:14 remaining in the Razorbacks' stunning loss. He finished the season with a team-best 65 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns. He ended his Arkansas career with 138 receptions for 1,753 yards and 14 touchdowns.

