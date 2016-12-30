Home /
Drew Morgan apologizes for Belk Bowl ejection via Twitter
By Jimmy Carter
This article was published today at 6:13 p.m.
FAYETTEVILLE — Arkansas senior receiver Drew Morgan tweeted a statement apologizing for spitting in a Virginia Tech player's face, an action which led to his ejection in the waning minutes of the Razorbacks' 35-24 loss to the Hokies in the Belk Bowl on Thursday.
Morgan was ejected with 5:14 remaining in the Razorbacks' stunning loss. He finished the season with a team-best 65 catches for 739 yards and three touchdowns. He ended his Arkansas career with 138 receptions for 1,753 yards and 14 touchdowns.
